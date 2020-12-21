Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atea will present a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.ateapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.