 

Axos Bank Named Best Online Bank for Third Straight Year

Axos Bank has been named America’s Best Online Bank for the third year in a row, according to the independent financial comparison site MyBankTracker.com, capping an extraordinary year of awards and honors for the pioneering digital financial services provider.

“Axos Bank stands above the other online banks because it offers a large suite of financial products and services that are among the best on the market,” MyBankTracker said as it released its Best of Banking Awards for 2021.

The site named Axos Bank Rewards Checking one of the Best Checking Accounts of 2021 – also the third year in a row in which the product made the list.

“Axos Bank Rewards Checking deserves an award for its extremely high checking rate on all deposit balances when a few simple requirements are met,” MyBankTracker said. “Additionally, its overall fee policy includes unlimited ATM fee refunds and no overdraft fees (plus, no monthly fees).”

Just last month, Axos Bank Rewards Checking was named Best Checking Account Overall and Best High-Interest Checking Account by personal finance website The Ascent as part of its Best-Of 2020 Awards. And earlier this year, NerdWallet named Axos Bank Rewards Checking the Best Checking Account for High Interest.

About Axos Financial and Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide, digital-first bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partner. With over $13 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Axos Financial’s wholly owned non-bank subsidiaries provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.



