 

PureTech to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Other Conferences

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and other upcoming virtual conferences. Webcasts of the presentations will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com.

PureTech’s founder and chief executive officer, Daphne Zohar, president and chief of business and strategy, Bharatt Chowrira, J.D., Ph.D., and chief innovation officer, Eric Elenko, Ph.D., will present at three upcoming conferences. (Photo: Business Wire)

38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
 Presenter: Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer
Date: Thursday, January 14th, 2021
Time: 10:50am EST

Davy & Peel Hunt Ireland & UK Equity Conference
 Presenters: Bharatt Chowrira, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief of business and strategy; Eric Elenko, Ph.D., chief innovation officer
Date: Tuesday, January 5th, 2021
Time: 1:00pm EST

WuXi Global Forum 2021 – Advancing Breakthroughs for Patients
 Presenter: Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer
Date: Wednesday, January 13th, 2021
Time: 12:10pm EST

About PureTech Health
 PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 24 products and product candidates, including two that have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to our product candidates and approach towards addressing major diseases, future prospects, developments, and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates and those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
PureTech Advances Wholly Owned Candidate LYT-200 into Phase 1 Trial for Potential Treatment of Metastatic Solid Tumors
10.12.20
PureTech Initiates Phase 2a trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Lymphedema
09.12.20
Follica Announces Pilot Study for Female Pattern Hair Loss Published in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology
09.12.20
PureTech Founded Entity Follica Announces Pilot Study for Female Pattern Hair Loss Published in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology
03.12.20
PureTech Initiates Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Long COVID Respiratory Complications and Related Sequelae
30.11.20
PureTech to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on December 11, 2020