 

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Strong Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020; Record Sales of $1.1 Billion in Fiscal 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:00  |  27   |   |   
  • Fiscal 2020 sales increase of 19.8% to $1,112 million; Comparable sales growth of 18.0%
  • Fiscal 2020 GAAP net income increase to $58.6 million from $0.7 million in Fiscal 2019; Adjusted net income increase to $65.0 million from $12.8 million in Fiscal 2019
  • Fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA increase of 14.2% to $182.8 million
  • Fourth quarter Fiscal 2020 comparable sales growth of 23.3%

PHOENIX, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or “Company”; NASDAQ:LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal 2020 ended October 3, 2020.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, commented “Our fourth quarter performance capped off a record year for Leslie’s. Fiscal 2020 marked our 57th consecutive year of sales growth with sales surpassing $1 billion for the first time in our history. In addition to our topline performance, we also delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth of over 14% for the year as we continued to benefit from the key attributes that differentiate Leslie’s in the advantaged pool industry. The recurring, non-discretionary nature of demand for our products, our unique and expanding capabilities, and well-developed strategies to drive market share gains, all combined to further solidify our position as the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the pool and spa industry.”

Mr. Egeck added, “Fiscal 2021 is off to a good start and was also marked by an important milestone for Leslie’s as the dedication and contributions of our team members enabled us to complete our initial public offering. We enter this next chapter with energy, excitement and a focus on driving stakeholder value. As we look ahead, we see a continuation of strong after-market industry tailwinds as we execute against our plans to increase our share of the $11 billion pool and spa market.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

  • Sales increased 19.8% to a record $1,112.2 million from $928.2 million in Fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week in Fiscal 2020, sales increased 17.9%; comparable sales increased 18.0% on a fifty-two week basis
  • Fiscal 2020 included a 53rd week, which we estimate added approximately $18.0 million in sales, $3.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and $1.5 million in net income
  • Gross profit increased 21.3% to $460.7 million from $379.7 million in Fiscal 2019 and gross margin increased by 51 bps to 41.4% from 40.9% in Fiscal 2019
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $314.3 million from $258.2 million in Fiscal 2019. During the year, we recorded increased costs related to higher sales volume, COVID-19, strategic consolidation of certain locations, and performance compensation
  • Operating income increased 20.4% to $146.4 million from $121.6 million in Fiscal 2019
  • Net income increased to $58.6 million from $0.7 million in Fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income increased to $65.0 million from $12.8 million in Fiscal 2019
  • Diluted income per common share increased to $0.37 from $0.00 in Fiscal 2019. Adjusted diluted income per common share increased to $0.42 from $0.08 in Fiscal 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.2% to a record $182.8 million from $160.0 million in Fiscal 2019

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Sales increased 27.9% to $381.3 million from $298.2 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, sales increased 21.8%; comparable sales increased 23.3% on a thirteen week basis
  • Gross profit increased 26.9% to $166.6 million from $131.3 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 and gross margin was 43.7% as compared to 44.0% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019
  • SG&A increased to $98.6 million from $72.4 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019. During the quarter, we recorded increased costs related to higher sales volume, COVID-19, and performance compensation
  • Operating income increased 15.5% to $68.0 million from $58.9 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019
  • Net income increased to $42.1 million from $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income increased to $43.7 million from $5.8 million in the prior year
  • Diluted income per common share increased to $0.27 from $0.00 in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019. Adjusted income per common share increased to $0.28 from $0.04 in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.2% to $78.4 million from $69.9 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $157.1 million at the end of Fiscal 2020 compared to $90.9 million at the end of Fiscal 2019
  • Inventory totaled $149.0 million at the end of Fiscal 2020 compared to $149.7 million at the end of Fiscal 2019
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $103.4 million in Fiscal 2020 compared to $57.8 million in Fiscal 2019
  • Capital expenditures totaled $20.6 million in Fiscal 2020 compared to $27.4 million in Fiscal 2019

Recent Developments

  • On November 2, 2020, the Company closed its initial public offering (“IPO”) at an offering price of $17.00 per share. The Company sold 30 million primary shares of its common stock in the IPO, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of $459 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and commissions and other offering expenses
  • The Company used the net proceeds from the sale of primary shares in the IPO to repay the entire outstanding amount of its senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2024, which was $390 million as of October 3, 2020, and remaining proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes

Fiscal 2021 Outlook
The Company expects the following for full year Fiscal 2021:

Sales $1,155 to $1,175 million
GAAP net income $82 to $92 million
Adjusted net income $96 to $106 million
Adjusted EBITDA $192 to $198 million
Adjusted net income per share $0.50 to $0.55
Diluted share count 193 million

Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, December 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/ for 90 days.

About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Comparable Sales Growth and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted net income per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

Comparable Sales Growth
We measure Comparable Sales Growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable Sales is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt costs), taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss (gain) on disposition of assets, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, mark-to-market on interest rate cap, and special items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share
Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude loss (gain) on disposition of assets, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, mark-to-market on interest rate cap, and special items. Adjusted net income per share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:

  • our ability to execute on our growth strategies;
  • our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;
  • competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;
  • regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products;
  • our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;
  • impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic; and
  • other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus for our IPO, filed on October 30, 2020, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus for our IPO, filed on October 30, 2020, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. And while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact

Investors
Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill
ICR
investorrelations@lesl.com

         
         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)        
         
  Fifty-Three Weeks Ended   Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
In thousands, except per share amounts October 3, 2020   September 28, 2019  
Sales $ 1,112,229   $ 928,203  
   Cost of merchandise and services sold   651,516     548,463  
Gross profit   460,713     379,740  
   Selling, general and administrative expenses   314,338     258,152  
Operating income   146,375     121,588  
  Other expense:        
   Interest expense   84,098     98,578  
   Other expenses, net   1,089     7,453  
  Total other expense   85,187     106,031  
Income before taxes   61,188     15,557  
   Income tax expense   2,627     14,855  
Net income $ 58,561   $ 702  
         
Net income per share        
   Basic and Diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding        
   Basic and Diluted   156,500     156,500  
         


         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)        
         
  Fourteen Weeks Ended   Thirteen Weeks Ended  
In thousands, except per share amounts October 3, 2020   September 28, 2019  
Sales $ 381,313   $ 298,219  
   Cost of merchandise and services sold   214,678     166,906  
Gross profit   166,635     131,313  
   Selling, general and administrative expenses   98,587     72,376  
Operating income   68,048     58,937  
  Other expense:        
   Interest expense   18,585     23,937  
   Other expenses, net   179     3,044  
  Total other expense   18,764     26,981  
Income before taxes   49,284     31,956  
   Income tax expense   7,229     31,176  
Net income $ 42,055   $ 780  
         
Net income per share        
   Basic and Diluted $ 0.27   $ 0.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding        
   Basic and Diluted   156,500     156,500  
         


         
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)        
           
In thousands October 3, 2020   September 28, 2019  
Assets        
Current assets        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,072     $ 90,899    
  Accounts and other receivables, net   31,481       33,872    
  Inventories, net   148,966       149,729    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   34,614       7,589    
Total current assets   372,133       282,089    
Property and equipment, net   66,391       78,506    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   177,655       -    
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   121,186       117,724    
Deferred tax assets   6,583       -    
Other assets   2,490       1,402    
Total assets $ 746,438     $ 479,721    
           
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit        
Current liabilities        
  Accounts payable $ 92,372     $ 68,347    
  Accrued expenses   101,167       82,121    
  Operating lease liabilities   54,459       -    
  Income taxes payable   1,857       6,713    
  Current portion of long-term debt   8,341       8,341    
Total current liabilities   258,196       165,522    
Deferred tax liabilities   -       1,240    
Operating lease liabilities, net   130,234       -    
Long-term debt, net   1,179,550       1,186,493    
Other long-term liabilities   5,457       13,823    
Total liabilities   1,573,437       1,367,078    
Total stockholders' deficit   (826,999 )     (887,357 )  
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 746,438     $ 479,721    
           


           
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)        
             
      Fifty-Three Weeks Ended   Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
  In thousands October 3, 2020   September 28, 2019  
             
  Operating activities        
  Net income $ 58,561     $ 702    
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
    Depreciation and amortization   28,925       30,424    
    Equity-based compensation   1,785       2,130    
    Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts   3,489       3,240    
    Provision for doubtful accounts   577       463    
    Deferred income taxes   (7,823 )     (754 )  
    Loss on disposition of assets   785       1,751    
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
    Accounts and other receivables   1,813       (5,632 )  
    Inventories   1,762       (3,797 )  
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (26,912 )     (1,670 )  
    Other assets   (1,070 )     4,518    
    Accounts payable and accrued expenses   39,336       23,832    
    Income taxes payable   (4,856 )     2,614    
    Operating lease assets and liabilities, net   7,037       -    
  Net cash provided by operating activities   103,409       57,821    
             
  Investing activities        
    Purchases of property and equipment   (20,630 )     (27,444 )  
    Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (6,188 )     (9,616 )  
    Proceeds from dispositions of fixed assets   7       64    
  Net cash used in investing activities   (26,811 )     (36,996 )  
             
  Financing activities        
    Borrowings on revolving commitment   238,750       190,900    
    Repayments on revolving commitment   (238,750 )     (190,900 )  
    Principal payments on Term Loan   (10,425 )     (6,255 )  
    Payment of dividend   -       (1,240 )  
  Net cash used in financing activities   (10,425 )     (7,495 )  
             
  Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   66,173       13,330    
  Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   90,899       77,569    
  Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 157,072     $ 90,899    
             


                   
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited)                
                   
    Fourteen Weeks Ended   Thirteen Weeks Ended   Fifty-Three Weeks Ended   Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
  In thousands, except per share amounts October 3, 2020   September 28, 2019   October 3, 2020   September 28, 2019  
                   
  Net income $ 42,055     $ 780     $ 58,561     $ 702    
  Interest expense   18,585       23,937       84,098       98,578    
  Income tax expense   7,229       31,176       2,627       14,855    
  Depreciation and amortization expenses (a)   8,341       7,554       28,925       30,424    
  Loss on disposition of assets (b)   299       1,339       785       1,751    
  Management fee (c)   1,747       1,810       4,900       4,533    
  Equity-based compensation expense (d)   (8 )     679       1,785       2,130    
  Mark-to-market on interest rate cap (e)   -       48       22       4,288    
  Other (f)   179       2,589       1,067       2,742    
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,427     $ 69,912     $ 182,770     $ 160,003    
                   
                   
  Net income $ 42,055     $ 780     $ 58,561     $ 702    
  Loss on disposition of assets (b)   299       1,339       785       1,751    
  Management fee (c)   1,747       1,810       4,900       4,533    
  Equity-based compensation expense (d)   (8 )     679       1,785       2,130    
  Mark-to-market on interest rate cap (e)   -       48       22       4,288    
  Other (f)   179       2,589       1,067       2,742    
  Tax effects of these adjustments (g)   (558 )     (1,416 )     (2,147 )     (3,381 )  
  Adjusted net income $ 43,714     $ 5,829     $ 64,973     $ 12,765    
                   
  Adjusted net income per share                
  Basic and Diluted $ 0.28     $ 0.04     $ 0.42     $ 0.08    
  Weighted average shares outstanding                
  Basic and Diluted   156,500       156,500       156,500       156,500    
                   
  (a) Includes depreciation related to our distribution centers and stores which is included within the cost of merchandise and services sold line item in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.  
  (b) Consists of loss on disposition of assets associated with store closures or the sale of property and equipment.        
  (c) Represents amounts paid or accrued in connection with our management services agreement. The management services agreement terminated upon the completion of our IPO.  
  (d) Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation.              
  (e) Includes non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of our interest rate cap agreements.          
  (f) Other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items as determined by management, such as transaction related costs, personnel-related costs, legal expenses, strategic project costs, and miscellaneous costs.  
  (g) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments based on our statutory tax rate for each fiscal year.          
                   

Leslie's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Strong Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020; Record Sales of $1.1 Billion in Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2020 sales increase of 19.8% to $1,112 million; Comparable sales growth of 18.0%Fiscal 2020 GAAP net income increase to $58.6 million from $0.7 million in Fiscal 2019; Adjusted net income increase to $65.0 million from $12.8 million in Fiscal …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Mowi ASA: Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Leslie’s, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on December 21, 2020