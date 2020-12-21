aTyr Pharma Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of ATYR1923 in Patients with Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

The company expects to report data from this trial in the third quarter of 2021. Results of this study will inform future development for ATYR1923 in ILD, which may include a registrational trial in pulmonary sarcoidosis and expansion into trials for other forms of ILD.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it has completed the target enrollment in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a form of interstitial lung disease (ILD). The study enrolled 36 patients.

“We are pleased to meet the target enrollment of this important study, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reaching this significant milestone for our ATYR1923 clinical program and the interest we’ve seen from patients to join the trial highlights the need for new therapies for this chronic, debilitating disease,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “We look forward to sharing the results in the third quarter of next year, which will provide meaningful insights into ATYR1923’s therapeutic potential in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis and other major immune-driven forms of ILD.”

The Phase 1b/2a study is a multiple-ascending dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923 compared to placebo, as well as to evaluate preliminary efficacy measures including steroid sparing effect, measures of lung function and potential disease biomarkers.

“Treatment options remain limited for pulmonary sarcoidosis, which affects around 200,000 people in the U.S. By restoring immune balance, ATYR1923 offers a potential new mechanism to resolve pathologic lung inflammation, prevent subsequent fibrosis, and improve lung function and patient outcomes in people living with pulmonary sarcoidosis with less toxicity than currently available treatments,” said Dr. Shukla.

In addition to pulmonary sarcoidosis, ATYR1923 is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications, which include an acute form of interstitial pneumonia. The company recently completed enrollment in this study and expects to report topline data in the coming weeks.