Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined Diseases and Sell Its Oncology Business to Servier for Up to $2 Billion Plus Royalties

– Agios to Dedicate All Resources to Advancing Mitapivat as a Potential Treatment for Three Initial Hemolytic Anemias and Building on its Scientific Expertise in Cellular Metabolism and PK Activation to Accelerate and Expand its Genetically Defined Disease Portfolio –

– Agios Plans to Return at Least $1.2 Billion to Shareholders Following the Close of the Transaction, Anticipated in Q2 2021 –

– Company to Host Investor Event and Webcast Today at 8:00 a.m. ET –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will move forward with a singular focus on accelerating and expanding its genetically defined disease portfolio, including the mitapivat clinical programs and a robust pipeline of therapeutic candidates, and has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its commercial, clinical and research-stage oncology portfolio to Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical company. Agios will receive a cash consideration of up to $2.0 billion, including $1.8 billion in upfront cash and $200 million in a potential future milestone payment for vorasidenib, as well as 5% royalties on U.S. net sales of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) from transaction close through loss of exclusivity and 15% royalties on U.S. net sales of vorasidenib from first commercial sale through loss of exclusivity.

“Our decision to accelerate the next chapter of Agios’ success with a singular focus on genetically defined diseases and sell our oncology portfolio to Servier is a transformational milestone for Agios. The result of a deliberative strategic review, this decision reflects the progress we have made understanding and harnessing the science and promise of PK activation and captures the full value of our oncology assets,” said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Agios. “With mitapivat poised to become a new potential treatment option for patients with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, thalassemia and sickle cell disease and with a rich pipeline based on our pioneering leadership in PK activation and cellular metabolism, Agios’ near- and long-term future is filled with significant value-generating catalysts. The proceeds from the transaction will allow us to focus on rapidly advancing our genetically defined disease portfolio for patients in need, strengthen our capital structure and return at least $1.2 billion to shareholders post-closing, achieve capital markets independence and participate in the future success of TIBSOVO and vorasidenib.”