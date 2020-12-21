 

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

 Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
December 21, 2020 at 14:00 (CET +1)

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nelson, Elizabeth
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201218090655_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-17
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US6549022043
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 107,860 Unit price: 4.06 USD

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 107,860 Volume weighted average price: 4.06 USD

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.
With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.
Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.
For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Enquiries:
 Nokia
Communications
 Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
 Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions Nokia Corporation Managers’ transactions December 21, 2020 at 14:00 (CET +1) Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Mowi ASA: Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
19.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 51/20
18.12.20
Nokia and Polkomtel turn on 5G services in Poland
17.12.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt NOKIA auf 'Buy'
17.12.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
17.12.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
17.12.20
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team
16.12.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
16.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - EuroStoxx auf Hoch seit Februar
16.12.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
63.764
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,