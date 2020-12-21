 

Annexon Announces Initiation of Phase 2/3 Trial of ANX005 in Patients with Guillain-Barré Syndrome

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the brain, body, and eye, announced that patient dosing has started in a Phase 2/3 clinical study of full-length monoclonal antibody, ANX005, to treat Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). GBS is a rare, acute, antibody-mediated autoimmune disease that impacts the peripheral nervous system and can lead to acute paralysis and/or permanent disability from nerve loss.

“We are pleased to advance our GBS program into later-stage clinical development, bringing us closer to potentially delivering a much-needed treatment option to patients combatting this debilitating disease,” said Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “The advancement of ANX005 also continues to inform our ongoing clinical development across a host of additional complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases.”

Currently there are no approved therapies in the United States for GBS.  ANX005 has received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for the treatment of GBS.

“There is strong scientific rationale that blocking initiation of the classical complement cascade through specific inhibition of C1q has potential as a therapeutic intervention for GBS,” said Hugh Willison, M.D., Professor of Neurology, Head of Neuroinflammation, Glasgow Biomedical Research Centre. “This anti-C1q approach is designed to act early in the disease course to prevent nerve damage and irreversible neurological disability in GBS patients.” 

About the Clinical Trial and ANX005

The randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy of ANX005 in improving disability in GBS patients. In addition to this study, Annexon has fully enrolled a global GBS drug-drug interaction (DDI) trial assessing safety and potential pharmacokinetic effect of ANX005 co-administered with IVIg in GBS patients. Data are anticipated from the GBS DDI trial in early 2021. Annexon completed a Phase 1b trial of ANX005 in patients with GBS that demonstrated full target engagement of C1q in serum and the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), as well as a significant reduction in neurofilament light chain (NfL), a well-accepted biomarker shown to be elevated in patients with GBS and correlated with disease severity and clinical outcomes.

