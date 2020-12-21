 

Parex Resources Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX:PXT) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the Company commencing a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid").

Pursuant to the Bid, Parex will purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as it considers advisable, up to a maximum of 12,868,562 common shares of the Company. The Bid will commence on December 23, 2020 and will terminate on December 22, 2021 or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of Parex.

The maximum number of common shares to be purchased pursuant to the Bid represents 10% of the public float, as of December 10, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems. The number of common shares that can be purchased pursuant to the Bid is subject to a daily maximum of 135,276 common shares (which is equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume from June 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020). The price that Parex will pay for any common shares under the Bid will be the prevailing market price on the TSX at the time of such purchase. Common shares acquired under the Bid will be cancelled.

Peters & Co. Limited has agreed to act on the Company's behalf to make purchases of common shares pursuant to the Bid.

A copy of the Form 12 Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by the Company with the TSX can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

Parex believes that the common shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect their value in relation to the Company's current operations and its growth prospects, and that, at such times, the purchase of common shares for cancellation will increase the proportionate interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders.

As of the close of business on December 10, 2020, the Company had 131,887,770 common shares issued and outstanding and a public float of 128,685,624.

Under a previous notice of intention to conduct a normal course issuer bid, the Company sought and received approval of the TSX to purchase 13,986,994 Common Shares for the period from December 23, 2019 to December 22, 2020. From December 23, 2019 to the December 17, 2020, the Company has purchased 13,678,000 Common Shares on the open market at a weighted average price of $16.65 per Common Share.

