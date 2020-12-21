 

XPO Logistics Releases Whitepaper “Holiday Peak 2020: A Glimpse into the Future of E-Commerce”

21.12.2020, 13:00   

Surveys of retailers and consumers help gauge logistics resources needed for future demand

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has released a whitepaper detailing data from two surveys conducted immediately prior to the holiday shopping season. The whitepaper, titled “Holiday Peak 2020: A Glimpse into the Future of E-Commerce,” elaborates on six key findings, ranging from retailers’ proactive expansion of e-commerce platforms to consumer confidence in utilizing online channels.

A PDF version of the whitepaper is available to download here.

Malcolm Wilson, XPO Logistics chief executive officer for Europe, said, “The increase in e-commerce is a trend that should play out for a long time to come. The pandemic has accelerated e-commerce growth by at least several years, and importantly, we’re seeing a strong secular base to demand. Beyond the record holiday peak, we’re helping our customers respond to more permanent e-commerce shifts in consumer behavior.”

The findings in “Holiday Peak 2020: A Glimpse into the Future of E-Commerce” are informed primarily by the results of two pre-holiday surveys commissioned by XPO and conducted by Statista in late October 2020. The retailer statistics were derived from approximately 600 respondents representing companies of various sizes, split between the US and the UK. The consumer statistics were derived from approximately 4,000 total respondents across the US, the UK, France and Spain. The findings were complemented by XPO’s internal data as the peak season progressed, and by contextual information from outside sources.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,499 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


