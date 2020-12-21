 

Nord Gold S.E. Off-Market Bid – Take No Action

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) notes the announcement this morning made by Nord Gold S.E. (Nordgold) which states that Nordgold will not be dispatching the bidder’s statement for its off-market takeover bid (Off-Market Takeover Bid) to Cardinal Shareholders.

Cardinal cannot reconcile the position taken by Nordgold with the relevant law, given that Nordgold has:

  • made numerous statements and representations in respect of its Off-Market Takeover Bid1; and
  • on 23 November 2020:

    ° lodged the bidder’s statement with ASIC in respect of its Off-Market Takeover Bid; and

    ° given a copy of the bidder's statement to Cardinal and the ASX.

Having taken the above steps, Nordgold is required by law (item 6, section 633 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act)) to dispatch the bidder’s statement and offers for its Off-Market Takeover Bid to Cardinal Shareholders within 14 – 28 days after the bidder’s statement is sent to Cardinal. Nordgold sent the bidder’s statement to Cardinal on 23 November 2020 and accordingly, is required by law to send the bidder’s statement and offers in respect of its Off-Market Takeover Bid to Cardinal Shareholders by no later than 21 December 2020.

Based on the announcement made by Nordgold today that it does not intend to dispatch its bidder's statement to Cardinal Shareholders as it is required by law to do (absent relevant regulatory relief), Cardinal will now immediately proceed to take all action that it considers necessary or desirable, including raising the matter directly with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Cardinal expects that ASIC will require Nordgold to comply with the Corporations Act and dispatch the bidder’s statement and offers for its Off-Market Takeover Bid to Cardinal shareholders.

By making today’s announcement in disregard of the requirements under the Corporations Act, Nordgold appears to be trying to pressure Cardinal shareholders to accept its simultaneous on-market takeover bid by 23 December 2020 (its current closing date) – on the basis that the Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid will not proceed.

Cardinal shareholders are advised to TAKE NO ACTION, pending discussions with ASIC in respect of these matters, as well as any potential response from Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Ltd. (Shandong Gold).

Nordgold’s On-Market Takeover Bid

Cardinal shareholders are also reminded that:

  • as announced on the ASX on 18 December 2020, Nordgold is unable to extend its simultaneous on-market takeover bid except in limited circumstances – including where Shandong Gold increases the offer price under its off-market takeover bid; and
  • any shares sold on-market lose the ability to participate in any potential share price upside in the event of a higher bid, whereas any shareholders who accept the Shandong Gold off-market takeover bid will benefit from any potential increase in Shandong Gold’s offer price under the Shandong Gold off-market takeover bid.

Cardinal’s joint financial advisors are Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cardinal’s legal advisors are HopgoodGanim Lawyers (Australia) and Bennett Jones LLP (Canada).

Seite 1 von 5
Cardinal Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nord Gold S.E. Off-Market Bid – Take No Action TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) notes the announcement this morning made by Nord Gold S.E. (Nordgold) which states that Nordgold will not be dispatching the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Mowi ASA: Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Nord Gold SE Upcoming Off-Market Bid and Expiry of On-Market Bid
11.12.20
Increased On‐Market Takeover Bid by Nord Gold SE - Take No Action
11.12.20
Exercise of Unlisted Options
01.12.20
Cardinal Announces Results from Annual General Meeting
26.11.20
Cardinal Takeover Offers Update
24.11.20
Cardinal Takeover Offers Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
36
Cardinal Resources - New Gold Discovery in Ghana