 

Anavex Life Sciences Announces Webinar on Rett Syndrome and ANAVEX2-73 (Blarcamesine) Phase 2 Data hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. will host a webinar at 3:30p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 highlighting Rett Syndrome and ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) Phase 2 data as part of Ladenburg Thalmann’s LT Healthcare Symposia Series.

Speakers include Dr. Jeffrey Neul, Professor of Pediatrics, Pharmacology, and Special Education, Pediatric Neurology Director, Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, Nashville, TN and Dr. Randi Jenssen Hagerman, Distinguished Professor, Department of Pediatrics, UC Davis MIND Institute, Sacramento, CA. Robert LeBoyer, Managing Director, Equity Research Ladenburg Thalmann, NY will be moderating the discussion.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/9516079699540/WN_nc7LVxdiSA6weZU8SvRm ....

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX2-73, recently completed successfully a Phase 2a clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson’s disease dementia and a Phase 2 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Further Information:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Research & Business Development
Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939
Email: info@anavex.com

Investors:
Clint Tomlinson
Email: ir@anavex.com

Media:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
201-723-5805
mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


