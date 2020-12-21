Q2 Solutions, an IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics Joint Venture, Teams With Adaptive Biotechnologies to Market immunoSEQ Assay, the Leading Quantitative Large-Scale Immunosequencing Solution

Q2 Solutions, a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization, resulting from an IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics joint venture, today announced a partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies, a pioneer and leader in immune-driven medicine. Q2 Solutions will offer its customers the immunoSEQ Assay, Adaptive’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) based immunosequencing solution, which is used to quantify adaptive immune receptors at high-throughput, leveraging the company’s new immunosequencing kit. Q2 Solutions will also offer immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID, a proprietary research product and data analysis service to accurately and reproducibly assess the T cell immune response to COVID-19 vaccines in development and track the persistence of that response over time. The specific terms of the partnership are confidential.

“We are delighted to be the first large global laboratory services organization to enter into a partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies to provide clinical trial services with both immunoSEQ and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID, the first molecular T cell monitoring tool for SARS-CoV-2,” said Kellie Yarnell, VP, Genomic Laboratories, Q2 Solutions. “These new genomics services will further expand our global Immuno-Oncology and COVID-19 comprehensive testing portfolio solutions offered to our pharma clients,” emphasized Dr. Patrice Hugo, Chief Scientific Officer at Q2 Solutions.

The immunoSEQ Assay allows pharmaceutical companies to understand adaptive immune responses, which adds valuable insight throughout the drug development lifecycle including efficacy, dosing, optimal drug combinations, mechanisms of action, safety and adverse event monitoring. It also provides drug developers with a way to identify key biomarkers of drug response and/or diagnostic targets. The technology enables accurate and quantitative assessment of the T cell characteristics and dynamics, including the unparalleled power to understand immune responses to COVID-19 in never-before-possible ways through the immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID platform.

“We are excited to partner with Q2 Solutions, one of the world’s premier clinical R&D service providers, to offer immunoSEQ and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID to their pharmaceutical customers,” said Julie Rubinstein, President, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “By translating the genetics of the adaptive immune system at massive scale with a clinically robust assay, Q2 Solutions can help advance their customers’ clinical programs to address SARS-CoV-2, as well as in immune-mediated disease areas.”