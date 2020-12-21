Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend and an Additional Special Common Stock Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT”, “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that on December 18, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Board of Directors also declared an additional special cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. Both, the regular and the special cash dividends, will be payable on January 22, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

“In setting the common stock dividend, the Company’s management team and the Board of Directors do so to provide an attractive and stable dividend income stream and to protect book value over the long-term, while balancing REIT distribution requirements with maintaining overall financial flexibility,” said Jack Taylor, Granite Point’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. “Despite the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic our portfolio has performed well and we believe that the level of our regular and special cash dividends declared by our Board is appropriate given the ongoing economic and real estate market uncertainty.”