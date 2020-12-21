WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer

The 30,000-square-meter DS facility (MFG19), including 3x1000L perfusion and 6x2000L fed-batch capacity with independent downstream suites, will further enhance WuXi Biologics' global network to supply COVID-19 vaccines and other biologics. Together with the Drug Product facility in Leverkusen (DP7), this new DS facility will be used for commercial manufacturing, allowing WuXi Biologics to meet clients' increasing demand for outsourced manufacturing services. As cornerstone of WuXi Biologics' European network, the two facilities are expected to be ready for drug substance and drug product manufacturing by 2021.

SHANGHAI and WUPPERTAL, Germany, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, and Bayer, today announced an acquisition deal, under which WuXi Biologics will take over and operate the Drug Substance (DS) facility at Bayer's Wuppertal site. The companies also plan to enter into a long-term sublease agreement and a transition service contract. The volume of the transaction, including the sublease agreement, amounts to approximately 150 million euros.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "This new facility will be a key component of our 'Global Dual Sourcing' strategy, demonstrating great synergy with our existing network. We will continue to provide high-quality and efficient manufacturing services to enable our global partners to benefit patients worldwide."

The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly one-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of June 30, 2020, there were a total of 286 integrated projects, including 141 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 125 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 19 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters after 2023, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.