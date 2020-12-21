 

Exelixis Announces Cabozantinib Significantly Improved Progression-Free Survival in COSMIC-311 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial in Patients with Previously Treated Radioiodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020   

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced that COSMIC-311, the phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating cabozantinib (CABOMETYX) versus placebo in patients with radioiodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who have progressed after up to two prior vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-targeted therapies, met the co-primary endpoint of demonstrating significant improvement in progression-free survival. Cabozantinib reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 78% with a hazard ratio of 0.22 (96% CI 0.13 – 0.36; p<0.0001) at this planned interim analysis. The safety profile was consistent with that previously observed for cabozantinib.

“Considering the poor prognosis and lack of progress in the treatment of differentiated thyroid cancer following anti-VEGFR therapy, a significant improvement in progression-free survival is a long-awaited clinical advance,” said Marcia S. Brose, M.D., Ph.D., Full Professor of Otorhinolaryngology: Head and Neck Surgery and Director of the Center for Rare Cancers and Personalized Therapy at the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, and principal investigator of the trial. “These encouraging results from COSMIC-311 suggest cabozantinib has the potential to become an important new option for these patients. We look forward to sharing the detailed data from the trial at an upcoming medical meeting.”

Given these results, the independent data monitoring committee for the study recommended to stop enrollment and unblind sites and patients. Exelixis intends to discuss the study results, proposed changes to the study conduct, as well as plans for a regulatory filing with the U.S. FDA in the near term.

“We are very pleased that at this early interim analysis of COSMIC-311, cabozantinib has demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival for patients with differentiated thyroid cancer who are in need of additional treatment options after prior therapy,” said Gisela Schwab, M.D., President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis. “We are thankful to the patients, physicians and site staff who are participating in this trial during the COVID-19 pandemic. We intend to discuss the findings with regulatory authorities and look forward to sharing the detailed final COSMIC-311 results when they become available.”

