 

Endeavour and Teranga Announce Receipt of Interim Court Order and Mailing of Joint Information Circular

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

ENDEAVOUR AND TERANGA ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF INTERIM COURT ORDER AND MAILING OF JOINT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

George Town & Toronto, December 21, 2020 – Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour”) and Teranga Gold Corporation (TSX:TGZ) (OTCQX:TGCDF) (“Teranga”) are pleased to announce that they have filed the joint management information circular (the “Circular”) in connection with the extraordinary general and special meetings of Endeavour and Teranga, each scheduled to be held on January 21, 2021 (the “Meetings”). The purpose of the Meetings is to seek approval for the proposed acquisition by Endeavour of all the issued and outstanding securities of Teranga by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Transaction”), amongst other matters, as previously announced on November 16, 2020.

In connection with the Transaction, Endeavour and Teranga are also pleased to announce the receipt of an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court which was obtained on December 17, 2020.

The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Endeavour and Teranga, and each board of directors, after having received financial and legal advice, recommends that shareholders of each company VOTE FOR the matters put before them at the Meetings.

The Meetings will be held at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on January 21, 2021. In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Endeavour and Teranga will be convening and conducting virtual-only Meetings via live audio webcasts. All shareholders who wish to attend the virtual Meetings must follow the procedures set out in the Circular.  Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate online, regardless of geographic location or particular constraints, circumstances or risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the virtual Meetings are strongly encouraged to complete, date, sign and return the form of proxy (in the case of registered shareholders) or voting instruction form (in the case of non-registered shareholders) provided with the meeting materials so that as many shareholders as possible are represented at the Meetings.

Shareholders of Endeavour and Teranga should receive materials for the Meetings by mail shortly. The materials for the Meetings are also available on each company’s profile on SEDAR.

For any questions or assistance with voting their proxies, shareholders should contact Kingsdale Advisors, the joint proxy solicitation agent of Endeavour and Teranga, by telephone at 1-855-682-2019 (+1-416-867-2272 for collect calls outside North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

