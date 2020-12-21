 

Acreage Files Restated Interim Financial Statements

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTCQX: ACRDF, ACRHF) today announced it filed restated unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 (the “Restated Interim Financial Statements”) and corresponding amended management’s discussion and analysis.

The Company filed interim financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 on Form 10-Q (the “10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2020. Certain items were identified in the context of preparing the 10-Q that required a restatement of the Company’s previously-issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 (the “Initial Interim Financial Statements”).In the context of preparing the 10-Q, it was determined that a contingent liability that had not been resolved at the time of filing the Initial Interim Financial Statements was subsequently determined and therefore has now been recognized within the Company’s financial results as an increase to Losses from Legal Settlements within Operating Expenses. The recognition of this liability resulted in a US$6.0 million increase to total net loss, consisting of a US$1.2 million increase to net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and a US$4.8 million increase to net loss attributable to the Company for both the three month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, along with corresponding increases to accrued liabilities. It was also determined that additional losses from legal settlements totaling approximately $8.2 million should be included within Operating Expenses as part of Losses from Legal Settlements, rather than as a component of Other Loss, Net. This change in financial presentation had no impact on the net loss of the Company that had been previously reported in the Initial Statements. Details of the foregoing transactions are further described in Note 13 to the Restated Interim Financial Statements.

The Restated Interim Financial Statements and corresponding amended management’s discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Restated Interim Financial Statements and corresponding amended management’s discussion and analysis replace and supersede, in entirety, the respective previously-filed Initial Interim Financial Statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 together with the Company’s press release dated November 11, 2020 reporting its financial results for quarter then ended (collectively, the “Previous Documents”). The Previous Documents should no longer be relied upon.

