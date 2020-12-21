 

eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

21.12.2020, 13:30   

eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
21 December 2020 at 2:30 p.m.


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kokkila Timo Tapani
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201221112815_7
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 16.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 16.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 6 Unit price: 16.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 600 Unit price: 16.1 EUR
(5): Volume: 33 Unit price: 16.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 123 Unit price: 16.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 1,462 Volume weighted average price: 16.1 EUR

 

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi


