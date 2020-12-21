 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Acceleration of Warrants Expiry Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:30  |  58   |   |   

Acceleration of warrants results in approximately USD$32 million in gross proceeds to the Company

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, provided an update on its previously announced acceleration of warrants expiry date issued in conjunction with April and June 2018 private placements (the "Acceleration"). The Company has completed the Acceleration which resulted in the issuance of approximately 16 million additional subordinate voting shares and cash proceeds of approximately USD$32 million to the Company.1 As of today, the Company had approximately $91 million in cash and short-term investments and approximately $93 million in total debt, excluding leases and property, plant and equipment financing obligations.

Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi said: “I’m pleased with the participation in our warrant acceleration program which has positioned Jushi with an exceptionally strong and well capitalized balance sheet. We plan to continue our strategy to prudently deploy capital through targeted investments in high-quality, limited license markets where we can generate the strongest returns for our shareholders.”

On November 24, 2020, the Company announced it exercised its right to accelerate the expiry date of subordinate voting share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to participants in the Company's previously-announced private placement offerings, which closed in April 2018 and June 2018 (the “Offerings”). Participants had thirty days from the date of notice of the Acceleration to exercise their Warrants, and as of December 18, 2020, all eligible participants exercised their Warrants.

Each Warrant issued in conjunction with the Offerings entitled the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share in the capital of Jushi for a period of 24 months from June 10, 2019 (i.e. June 10, 2021) at an exercise price of USD$2.00 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events. Jushi retained the right to require the acceleration of the expiry date of these Warrants if the Company's twenty-trading-day volume-weighted-average-price ("VWAP") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) exceeded USD$3.00 (“Accelerated Expiry Date”). This was achieved during the trading period from October 27, 2020 through November 23, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3


Jushi Holdings Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Acceleration of Warrants Expiry Date Acceleration of warrants results in approximately USD$32 million in gross proceeds to the CompanyBOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Mowi ASA: Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:55 Uhr
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Open Its Second Retail Location in Sauget, Illinois, Its 13th Dispensary Nationally and Third in the State
20.12.20
5 US-Aktien, die in einem Biden-Bullenmarkt abheben könnten
08.12.20
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Retail Brand, BEYOND / HELLO, and Holistic Industries Collaborate to Bring “Garcia Hand Picked” to Santa Barbara Cannabis Consumers
02.12.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Acquires Remaining Equity Ownership Interests of Dalitso LLC, the Company’s Virginia-Based Pharmaceutical Processor Permit Holder
01.12.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Listing of 10% Senior Secured Notes Due January 15, 2023 on the Canadian Securities Exchange
24.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
24.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Acceleration of Warrants Expiry Date Issued in Conjunction with April 2018 and June 2018 Private Placements
23.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Significant Expansion of Pennsylvania Cultivation Facility