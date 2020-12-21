Platinex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Toronto, Ontario on December 15, 2020 at which all of the following resolutions were passed:



Setting the number of Directors at six;

The re-election of the incumbent directors, being James Trusler, Graham Warren, Lorne Burden, Felix Lee and Greg Ferron;

The re-appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Company; and

The approval of the Company’s stock option plan.

The Company confirms that 41,512,575 shares were voted, representing 28.6% of the outstanding shares and all resolutions passed with over 96% approval.