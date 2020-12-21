 

Platinex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:42  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Toronto, Ontario on December 15, 2020 at which all of the following resolutions were passed:

  • Setting the number of Directors at six;
  • The re-election of the incumbent directors, being James Trusler, Graham Warren, Lorne Burden, Felix Lee and Greg Ferron;
  • The re-appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Company; and
  • The approval of the Company’s stock option plan.

The Company confirms that 41,512,575 shares were voted, representing 28.6% of the outstanding shares and all resolutions passed with over 96% approval.

Lori Paradis, Assistant Secretary                 
Tel: (416) 268-2682                
Email: lparadis@platinex.com
Web: www.platinex.com

About Platinex Inc. – Advancing a District Scale Project in an Abitibi Gold Camp
Platinex is focusing its efforts on the exploration of its property in the Shining Tree District. Platinex has created the largest gold focused property package in the Shining Tree District, Northern Ontario, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is also utilizing its proprietary data to seek financial backing to secure and advance major Platinum Group Element properties in North America. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".   To receive Company press releases, please email lparadis@platinex.com and mention “Platinex press release” on the subject line.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Platinex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Platinex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Toronto, Ontario on December 15, 2020 at which all of the following …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Mowi ASA: Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Platinex Increases Flow Through Private Placement Financing
17.12.20
Platinex Announces Flow Through Private Placement Financing
14.12.20
Platinex Announces Gold in Till With 207 Grains of Gold
10.12.20
Platinex Extends Shear Zones With Discovery of New Zone on Shining Tree Property
07.12.20
Platinex Vests Interest in Skead-Ashley Option Completing 100% Ownership of 20,750 Hectares in Shining Tree Gold District
26.11.20
Platinex Provides Update on Exploration of Shining Tree Property