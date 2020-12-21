Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Successful Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 4,940,289 shares of Class B Common Stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $12.55 per share, including 127,711 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery. The number of shares conditionally tendered was 754,292 based on the preliminary count by the depositary.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) announced today the preliminary results of its successful modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase, for cash, up to $50.0 million of shares of its Class B common stock, $0.10 par value per share (the "Class B Common Stock"), at a price per share not less than $11.05 and not greater than $12.55, which expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 18, 2020. As described below, the tender offer was oversubscribed.

The tender offer was oversubscribed. Pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, the Company has elected to purchase 265,722 additional shares (2% of its outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock) and as a result it will purchase 4,249,785 shares at the final purchase price of $12.55 per share on a pro rata basis, except for tenders of odd lots, which will be accepted in full, for a total cost of approximately $53.3 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer. As such, Amerant has determined that the preliminary proration rate for the tender offer is approximately 86.07%. The shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer represent approximately 32% of Amerant’s shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding as of November 12, 2020.

The number of shares of Class B Common Stock to be purchased, the purchase price and the proration rate are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. The final number of shares to be purchased and the final purchase price will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase under the tender offer, and return of all other shares tendered and not purchased, will occur promptly thereafter.