Agile Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced the Company will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually, on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 9:10 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Agile Therapeutics Investor Relations page. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.