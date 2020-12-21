NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Company Stock, Announces Major New Hires

NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased the shares by exercising 250,000 warrants which put an additional $175,000 onto the balance sheet, further bolstering the company's cash and inventory position which is already over $16 million.

Under the leadership of Yau Boon Lim, the company's Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) hires are now in place, positioning the company for significant revenue potential as it rapidly rolls out its platforms into the APJ region which has over 4 billion people and 60% of the world's market.

China: Steven See t , a 30-year Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry pioneer and veteran, who has held multiple chief executive and chairmanship roles, joined NexTech as Senior Director focusing on NexTech’s MICE vertical across APJ. Steven, based in Shenzhen (China), will also help grow the China business across all verticals. Steven’s deep understanding of MICE will be a great asset to NexTech AR.

Japan: Yumi Yasuda , a 20+ year MICE and Hospitality industry veteran, is also the immediate past president Meeting Planner International Japan Chapter and sits on 2021 MPI Foundation Global Board of Trustees, joins NexTech from Chiba Convention Bureau and International Center as the Director & General Manager for Japan. Yumi-san, based in Tokyo (Japan), will be responsible for growing NexTech’s Japan business across all verticals with a preliminary focus on the MICE industry.

Korea, China, and Japan Channel Coverage: Zoy Chiang , a 20+ year IT veteran, previously held regional leadership roles in channels, operation and marketing with SAP, CISCO, and NTT Data, joining NexTech as VP, APJ Channels. Zoy based in Taipei (Taiwan), will be working closely with the team to drive the Channel business in APJ, with a preliminary focus on China, Japan & Korea.