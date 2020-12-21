 

Clear Blue Appoints Farrukh Anwar as Chief Financial Officer

Anwar brings global financial leadership and public company experience to Clear Blue, to help with their growth in the global marketplace

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Farrukh Anwar as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).  Mr. Anwar will be replacing Paul Kania, who has served as the interim Chief Financial Officer since June of 2019. In this role, Mr. Anwar will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the company, while assisting the board of directors on strategic and tactical matters relating to global operations, project-based financing, future M&A activities, and growth financing. 

“We are excited to welcome Farrukh to Clear Blue,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue. “With Clear Blue’s recent evolution and continued growth, Farrukh has been brought on as a full time CFO to help us scale the business. His global experience and success provides a valuable skill set that will help Clear Blue to achieve its strategic and financial objectives as it moves into the next phase of its growth.” 

Mr. Anwar has over 20 years of experience across a broad spectrum of financial reporting, audits, and corporate finance, with direct experience in scaling operations and creating shareholder value to companies listed on the NASDAQ and TSX. Mr. Anwar received a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Karachi University in Pakistan and is a both a Canadian Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant (CA/CPA).

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join this exceptional team at this critical point in the company’s growth,” said Farrukh Anwar.  “Clear Blue’s incredible leadership and stakeholder community has grown Clear Blue into a leader in Smart Off-Grid power and I am thrilled to contribute to the next stage of its growth.” 

Adds Tuerk: “We would also like to thank Paul Kania for his support over the past year and a half. He has been an invaluable asset to Clear Blue and has made a significant contribution to the business’ growth thus far. We wish him the best in the future.”

Lastly, Clear Blue has re-engaged German Research GmbH ("German Research") as its investor relations consultant in Germany under an extension to the agreement originally signed with German Research in November, 2018. Under the terms of the extension, which can be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice, German Research will receive a cash payment of approximately $5,500 per month. German Research and Clear Blue are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but German Research and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Clear Blue. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA)

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Miriam Tuerk
CoFounder & CEO
Miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com
+1-416-433-3952

Press Contact:
Becky Nye
Director
Montieth & Company
155 E 44th Street, Suite 1610, New York, NY
bnye@montiethco.com 


Disclaimer

