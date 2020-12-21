 

The European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) Intramuscular Administration for Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

  • PLEGRIDY is now approved in the European Union for intramuscular injection, offering individuals with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) a differentiated, reliable treatment option combining safety and efficacy to help optimize their treatment experience with significantly reduced injection site reactions
  • The only pegylated interferon for MS, PLEGRIDY has a well-characterized efficacy and safety profile with less frequent administration compared to other platform therapies
  • Biogen continues to innovate across its robust MS portfolio to help address the diverse needs of the community

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved a new intramuscular (IM) injection route of administration for PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). The new IM administration of PLEGRIDY provides the well-characterized efficacy and safety of the platform injectable along with the potential for reduction in injection site reactions. It is estimated that 2.5 million people live with MS across the globe, with some European countries demonstrating the highest prevalence of MS in the world.1 This approval adds to Biogen’s broad MS portfolio which includes the subcutaneous (SC) injection of PLEGRIDY and expands the range of treatment options available for people living with MS.

“The availability of a new intramuscular route of administration offers individuals living with relapsing MS an additional choice of a platform therapy, combining the safety and efficacy of PLEGRIDY, with the potential to significantly reduce injection site reactions,” said Maha Radhakrishnan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Biogen. “As leaders in MS with our broad portfolio of therapies, we are focused on advancing the science to address the needs of patients by providing more treatment choices.”

The EC’s approval of PLEGRIDY for IM administration is based on data evaluating bioequivalence and adverse reactions associated with IM administration compared to SC administration in healthy volunteers. Bioequivalence between the two dosing regimens was confirmed and data show that participants receiving PLEGRIDY through IM administration experienced fewer injection site reactions in comparison to participants receiving SC administration (14.4 percent vs. 32.1 percent). The overall safety profiles were similar, and the frequency of injection site reactions and adverse events were comparable in participants who were dosed with IM followed by SC, compared to SC followed by IM.2

