Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase 2A PTSD Clinical Trials

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has engaged ethica CRO ("ethica CRO"), a full-service Contract Research Organization (“CRO”) that conducts and manages ethical clinical research on drugs, biologics, medical devices and more, as the contract research organization ("CRO") for its upcoming Phase 2A PTSD clinical trials.



ethica CRO is a full-service, global CRO that provides drug development services to biopharmaceutical companies in clinical trials. ethica CRO provides a complete range of clinical study management and biometrics services for clinical research phases I through IV. Since its inception in 2002, ethica CRO has dedicated its efforts to bring a new dimension to the clinical research industry, the ethical dimension, focused on integrating research participants as partners in research rather than simply subjects of research. ethica CRO was the first CRO in the world to be accredited for its human research protection program in 2006 and is the only CRO in the world to have achieved accreditation from three different accrediting bodies

"We are excited to bring on a high-caliber partner in ethica CRO, which has extensive expertise in managing clinical studies to the highest standards of ethical and clinical practice, as the CRO for Mydecine’s upcoming Phase 2A PTSD clinical trials," commented Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine Innovations Group. "Engaging ethica CRO is one of the key pieces of our preparations as we explore how the brain responds to psychedelics and develop a better understanding of the biological underpinnings created by the psychedelic experience. We maintain that their insight and unparalleled experience in trials of this nature provide the best opportunity to further drive Mydecine's clinical development. We believe that with ethica CRO’s deep clinical experience, and through our achievements in trial preparation, we are optimally positioned for our upcoming Phase 2A PTSD clinical trials in Veterans in Canada and the United States."