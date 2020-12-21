 

Profound Medical Signs Agreement with GE Healthcare to Expand Provider Access to TULSA-PRO

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, announced today that it has entered into a co-development agreement with GE Healthcare.

GE Healthcare and Profound have agreed to a non-exclusive, worldwide license that will enable Profound to interface its TULSA-PRO system with certain GE Healthcare MRI scanners. The collaboration with GE Healthcare expands Profound’s potential to interface with a significant portion of GE’s new and currently installed MRI scanners globally.

“Profound’s exciting noninvasive therapy technology has the potential to bring significant benefit to a large number of prostate cancer patients,” said Baldev Ahluwalia, GE MR Beyond segment general manager. “GE Healthcare has a long history of applying MR to therapy guidance and control; we are pleased to add TULSA-PRO capabilities to provide our customers with more options to treat their patients.”

“We are excited to expand the portfolio of MRI scanners that support TULSA-PRO technology,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO and Chairman. “The addition of GE Healthcare gives our customers the maximum flexibility to use the MRI hardware of their choice. We are grateful to our existing customers who have embraced TULSA-PRO and look forward to making the benefits of this technology even more widely available.”

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

