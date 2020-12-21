 

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Open Its Second Retail Location in Sauget, Illinois, Its 13th Dispensary Nationally and Third in the State

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:55  |  55   |   |   

BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 to Officially Begin Serving Adult-Use Cannabis Consumers on Dec. 22, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it will open its second retail location in Sauget, Illinois, its 13th nationally and third retail location in Illinois: BEYOND / HELLO Route 3. The new store location will begin serving adult-use cannabis customers on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. 

“Located in the heart of Metro East’s nightlife, our second retail location in Sauget and third in the state will help to meet robust consumer demand for high-quality cannabis products in the Prairie State,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “We have been very successful in procuring top-notch cannabis products and we continue to raise the bar for what an updated, in-store, digital and customer-first retail experience can deliver. As one of our core markets, we remain optimistic about new organic and inorganic growth opportunities in Illinois. In the coming year, we will continue to broaden access with an additional store opening in Bloomington, Illinois and explore new growth opportunities that deliver value to both our loyal customers and shareholders.”

BEYOND / HELLO Route 3, which is conveniently located at 1401 Mississippi Ave, Suite 17, Sauget IL 62201, will begin serving customers on Tuesday, December 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Customers can shop for adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com, which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup.

BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 carries high-quality, adult-use cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures, sublinguals and merchandise. Its expertly trained staff is also available during normal store hours to help adult-use customers identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. The licensed storefront is ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors and veterans and active military service people with identification. In addition, Illinois medical marijuana patients can continue to shop at BEYOND / HELLO Sauget during normal store hours.

Seite 1 von 3


Jushi Holdings Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Open Its Second Retail Location in Sauget, Illinois, Its 13th Dispensary Nationally and Third in the State BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 to Officially Begin Serving Adult-Use Cannabis Consumers on Dec. 22, 2020 BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Jushi Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Acceleration of Warrants Expiry Date
20.12.20
5 US-Aktien, die in einem Biden-Bullenmarkt abheben könnten
08.12.20
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Retail Brand, BEYOND / HELLO, and Holistic Industries Collaborate to Bring “Garcia Hand Picked” to Santa Barbara Cannabis Consumers
02.12.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Acquires Remaining Equity Ownership Interests of Dalitso LLC, the Company’s Virginia-Based Pharmaceutical Processor Permit Holder
01.12.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Listing of 10% Senior Secured Notes Due January 15, 2023 on the Canadian Securities Exchange
24.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
24.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Acceleration of Warrants Expiry Date Issued in Conjunction with April 2018 and June 2018 Private Placements
23.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Significant Expansion of Pennsylvania Cultivation Facility