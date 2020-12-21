Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Open Its Second Retail Location in Sauget, Illinois, Its 13th Dispensary Nationally and Third in the State

BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 to Officially Begin Serving Adult-Use Cannabis Consumers on Dec. 22, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it will open its second retail location in Sauget, Illinois, its 13th nationally and third retail location in Illinois: BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 . The new store location will begin serving adult-use cannabis customers on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.



“Located in the heart of Metro East’s nightlife, our second retail location in Sauget and third in the state will help to meet robust consumer demand for high-quality cannabis products in the Prairie State,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “We have been very successful in procuring top-notch cannabis products and we continue to raise the bar for what an updated, in-store, digital and customer-first retail experience can deliver. As one of our core markets, we remain optimistic about new organic and inorganic growth opportunities in Illinois. In the coming year, we will continue to broaden access with an additional store opening in Bloomington, Illinois and explore new growth opportunities that deliver value to both our loyal customers and shareholders.”



BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 , which is conveniently located at 1401 Mississippi Ave, Suite 17, Sauget IL 62201, will begin serving customers on Tuesday, December 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Customers can shop for adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com , which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup.

BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 carries high-quality, adult-use cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures, sublinguals and merchandise. Its expertly trained staff is also available during normal store hours to help adult-use customers identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. The licensed storefront is ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors and veterans and active military service people with identification. In addition, Illinois medical marijuana patients can continue to shop at BEYOND / HELLO Sauget during normal store hours.