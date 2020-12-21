 

Taaleri is preparing a new bioindustry project

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 21 DECEMBER 2020 AT 3 PM

Taaleri Plc and Savon Voima Oyj announce cooperation – Taaleri’s first biocoal plant planned in Joensuu

Taaleri is preparing a bioindustry venture to build a new biocoal plant in Joensuu. The plan is that customers will also be able to invest in the project at a later stage. Torrefied biocoal is replacing coal in energy production and other industries. Biocoal can also be used for soil improvement and water treatment.

Around the world, fossil raw materials are gradually being phased out. Finland has passed a ruling that prohibits the use of coal, the most harmful of all fossil raw materials, for the production of electricity and heat from 2029 on. A clear majority of Finnish energy producers are already aiming to give up coal by 2025. Biocoal is an environmentally friendly raw material choice for energy producers. Biocoal combustion is emission-free, and emissions from the biocoal logistics chain and production account for just a fraction of the equivalent emissions with coal.

Taaleri plans to build its first biocoal plant in Joensuu, Finland, on Savon Voima Oyj’s Iiksenvaara power and heat plant site. Taaleri has signed an agreement with Savon Voima Oyj on the purchase of services and the lease of the site and of certain equipment.

The parties have also agreed to establish a joint biomass procurement company to enhance and secure the supply of raw material. Joensuun Biohiili Oy, a company founded by Taaleri for the project, will be a minority shareholder in the biomass procurement company.

It is estimated that the biocoal plant will launch operations in 2022, with a total annual biocoal production of some 60,000 tons. The plant utilises forest industry side streams and forestry residues. The use of biomass, or small-diameter stem and wood chips and bark, totals approximately 250,000 cubic metres annually. The investment is valued at some MEUR 15. In addition to decisions by the companies’ Boards of Directors, the realisation of the project depends on financial support funding decisions.

The aim is to build a cluster around the Joensuu biocoal plant, including development cooperation partners such as the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), University of Joensuu, Karelia University of Applied Sciences and Business Joensuu. Through the strong research and development cooperation within the cluster, the Joensuu biocoal plant will be a global leader in product development and new biocoal application implementations, such as in the use of biocoal for soil improvement and water treatment as well as in various ways to utilise activated carbon.  

