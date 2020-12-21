 

AGF Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 13:45  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated December 2020 cash distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2020 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 8, 2021.

AGF expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2020, which will provide the final cash distribution amounts, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below.

Generally, the estimated “per unit” distribution is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of the AGF ETF decreases between December 21, 2020 and December 30, 2020 or may change as a result of other unforeseen reasons.

Details regarding the estimated “per unit” cash distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange 0.110375
AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange
AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF) QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.887189
AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF) QEM Toronto Stock Exchange 0.595427
AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF) QMA Toronto Stock Exchange 0.483973
AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF) QEF NEO Exchange 0.354681
AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF) QMY Toronto Stock Exchange 0.348936
AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF) QIF NEO Exchange 0.183744
AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF) QGB NEO Exchange 0.197308
AGFiQ International Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF) QIE Toronto Stock Exchange 0.458246
AGFiQ US Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETF) QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.400914
AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange 1.267754
