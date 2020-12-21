AGF Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated December 2020 cash distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2020 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 8, 2021.

AGF expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2020, which will provide the final cash distribution amounts, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below.