AGF Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated December 2020 cash distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2020 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 8, 2021.
AGF expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2020, which will provide the final cash distribution amounts, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below.
Generally, the estimated “per unit” distribution is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of the AGF ETF decreases between December 21, 2020 and December 30, 2020 or may change as a
result of other unforeseen reasons.
Details regarding the estimated “per unit” cash distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Exchange
|
Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
|AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF
|AGLB
|NEO Exchange
|0.110375
|AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF
|AGSG
|NEO Exchange
|–
|AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF)
|QCD
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|0.887189
|AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF)
|QEM
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|0.595427
|AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF)
|QMA
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
0.483973
|AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF)
|QEF
|NEO Exchange
|0.354681
|AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF)
|QMY
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|0.348936
|AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF)
|QIF
|NEO Exchange
|0.183744
|AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF)
|QGB
|NEO Exchange
|0.197308
|AGFiQ International Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF)
|QIE
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|0.458246
|AGFiQ US Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETF)
|QUS
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|0.400914
|AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF
|QBTL
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
1.267754
