Atos partners with Eupry to offer a Compliance Monitoring service for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

Paris, France - 21 December 2020 – Atos has partnered with Eupry, a Danish startup specializing in automatic storage compliance, to build a “Vaccine Logistics Monitoring as-a-Service” solution. This will enable public authorities and pharmaceutical and logistics companies to effectively manage the supply chain of large-scale distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as other vaccines in the future, to ensure compliance with local regulations, good manufacturing and distribution practices and other complex requirements, such as temperature.

Over the coming weeks, millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to over 100 countries simultaneously. Logistically, the challenge is two-fold. As Covid-19 vaccines have serious temperature constraints that need to be rigorously monitored continuously throughout the logistics process, distribution needs to both manage multiple transportation and storage stages in thousands of different points across each country, as well as maintaining the environmental parameters within the regulation-compliant ranges, which in some cases exceed -70 ºC, depending on the vaccine.