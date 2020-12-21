 

Atos partners with Eupry to offer a Compliance Monitoring service for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

Paris, France - 21 December 2020 – Atos has partnered with Eupry, a Danish startup specializing in automatic storage compliance, to build a “Vaccine Logistics Monitoring as-a-Service” solution. This will enable public authorities and pharmaceutical and logistics companies to effectively manage the supply chain of large-scale distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as other vaccines in the future, to ensure compliance with local regulations, good manufacturing and distribution practices and other complex requirements, such as temperature.

Over the coming weeks, millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to over 100 countries simultaneously. Logistically, the challenge is two-fold. As Covid-19 vaccines have serious temperature constraints that need to be rigorously monitored continuously throughout the logistics process, distribution needs to both manage multiple transportation and storage stages in thousands of different points across each country, as well as maintaining the environmental parameters within the regulation-compliant ranges, which in some cases exceed -70 ºC, depending on the vaccine.

Combining Eupry’s wireless data loggers with Atos’ long-standing expertise in automation and monitoring together with its ability to successfully implement large projects on a global scale, the joint solution safeguards the logistics process end-to-end via a single platform. Eupry’s loggers monitor temperatures from -200°C to 800°C, as well as differential pressure, humidity and carbon dioxide across the logistics chain (fridge, freezer, transport and storage).

The joint solution offers a fully automated service which optimizes resources and eliminates the risk of error and breach of compliance, including:

  • Monitoring, alerting and maintaining transportation & shipment compliance, tailored to customers’ needs
  • The solution is IT-validated
  • Compliant towards FDA PART11
  • Data loggers are shipped with ISO17025 calibrated (accredited) certificates
  • Built-in, end-to-end traceability with location tracking
  • Scalability from one up to thousands of units
  • Robust and proven security solutions backed by Atos’ expertise

Niels Thomsen, Group Vice President, Global Head of the Insight (IoT & AI) practice at Atos said: “The toll of Covid-19 on all aspects of our lives has been devastating and the vaccines offers us hope for a better 2021. Organizing their distribution all over the world in such a short time will be an extremely complex operation and we are proud to contribute, at our level, by partnering with Eupry to offer a solution that can simplify the work of those directly involved.”

