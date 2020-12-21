Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of
therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”), dated December 20, 2020, to acquire the full rights to
PharmaTher Inc.’s (“PharmaTher”) intellectual property (the “Acquired Assets”) pertaining to psilocybin (the “Acquisition”). PharmaTher, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation
(CSE: PHRM) (OTC Pink: PHRRF), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals.
The Acquired Assets will include all of the following:
- all intellectual and work property derived from PharmaTher’s pre-clinical research activities in traumatic brain injury and stroke, with the aim to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(“FDA”) Orphan Drug Designation;
- all intellectual property portfolio covering neurological disorders, cancers and novel combinations of psilocybin and FDA approved drugs;
- all intellectual and work property derived from the study being currently undertaken by the National Health Research Institute in Taiwan; and
- key provisional patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which include:
- Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury - United States Provisional Application Serial No. 63/011,493 – Relates to pharmaceutical compositions comprising psilocybin and their use for the treatment of neurological brain injuries and migraines.
- Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancer, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 63/113,913 – Psilocybin’s use of significant unmet medical needs for Liver Carcinoma, Melanoma, Breast Neoplasms, Kidney Neoplasms and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
- Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Combination Therapies, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 63/125,106 – Novel
combinations of certain FDA approved drugs with psilocybin as a potential therapeutic option to reduce the side effects and improve the effectiveness of psilocybin to treat neurological
disorders.
