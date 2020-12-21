Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”), dated December 20, 2020, to acquire the full rights to PharmaTher Inc.’s (“PharmaTher”) intellectual property (the “Acquired Assets”) pertaining to psilocybin (the “Acquisition”). PharmaTher, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTC Pink: PHRRF), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals.



The Acquired Assets will include all of the following: