Gunvor Closes Innovative New EUR 300 Mil. Natural Gas Facility

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group ("Gunvor" or "the Company") has

successfully closed a new EUR 300 million financing (the "Facility"), which

consists of a syndicated, pan-European natural gas repo facility to cover

multiple jurisdictions in Europe with a shared security package. It will be used

to support Gunvor's growing natural gas activity across Europe, where the

company is already one of the largest physical natural gas traders.



The innovative financing allows Gunvor's banking partners to participate in a

natural gas financing structure with access to a robust security package based

on a true sale transaction through a security trust and a segregated account to

collect sales proceeds. This uniquely structured trade finance solution gives

Gunvor the ability to secure, scale, and diversify access to competitive

financing.





"Financing European natural gas trading is challenging for trading companies,given the inherently complex nature of its logistics, which consist of pipelineand storage capacities, as well as the regulatory environment, which operatesacross multiple jurisdictions. This results in a situation in which there is nocommon framework to tackle ownership rights or pledges over fungible goods. Inworking together with our banking partners, we have overcome these challenges toestablish an innovative financing structure with competitive pricing," saidTawfik Sadfi, Gunvor's Head of Origination and Structured Trade Finance.The facility was structured by Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (Rabobank) with itscommodity trading subsidiary Brightfield Trading B.V. acting as "Grantor" andGunvor acting as "Originator". Rabobank will act as Coordinating Agent andTrustee of the facility, and Gunvor will act as a logistic agent. Rabobank alsoserved as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger, as well as Coordinator andSecurity Agent. Mandated Lead Arrangers include CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA,ING Bank N.V Amsterdam, Geneva branch and UBS Switzerland AG."Rabobank is delighted to have an excellent partnership with Gunvor which hasresulted in an innovative working capital finance solution for its Europeannatural gas activities that is flexible, scalable and cost competitive. Rabobankis committed to support its clients in the energy transition and has thereforedeveloped a strong expertise in natural gas repo financing. In a difficultbanking environment during 2020, the execution of this first ever syndicatedcommodity repo structure-a legal novelty supported by our lead counsel NortonRose Fulbright LLP-is an outstanding achievement and something to be very proudof for all parties that contributed to this success," said Peter Zonneveld,Rabobank's Global Head of Structured Inventory Products.Gunvor is a leading participant in European and U.S. physical natural gasmarkets, performing wholesale trading with utilities and industrial customers.To support activities, Gunvor maintains a portfolio of investments-as well asmedium- to long-term contracts and partnerships-in strategic assets, includingin transportation, pipelines, storage, and regasification. Gunvor's globalmarket reach and advanced analytics enable the company to develop specializedtransactions for customers, supported by top-tier risk management and tradefinance services. Gunvor's team also draws on the expertise of the company'sliquefied natural gas (LNG) team, the largest independent LNG trader worldwide,and is presently developing power trading to further complement operations.About Gunvor GroupGunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities tradinghouses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficientlymove physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demandedmost. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,pipelines, storage, and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable valueacross the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Groupgenerated US $75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group'smain trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston, and London, with anetwork of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around theglobe.