Gunvor Closes Innovative New EUR 300 Mil. Natural Gas Facility
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group ("Gunvor" or "the Company") has
successfully closed a new EUR 300 million financing (the "Facility"), which
consists of a syndicated, pan-European natural gas repo facility to cover
multiple jurisdictions in Europe with a shared security package. It will be used
to support Gunvor's growing natural gas activity across Europe, where the
company is already one of the largest physical natural gas traders.
The innovative financing allows Gunvor's banking partners to participate in a
natural gas financing structure with access to a robust security package based
on a true sale transaction through a security trust and a segregated account to
collect sales proceeds. This uniquely structured trade finance solution gives
Gunvor the ability to secure, scale, and diversify access to competitive
financing.
"Financing European natural gas trading is challenging for trading companies,
given the inherently complex nature of its logistics, which consist of pipeline
and storage capacities, as well as the regulatory environment, which operates
across multiple jurisdictions. This results in a situation in which there is no
common framework to tackle ownership rights or pledges over fungible goods. In
working together with our banking partners, we have overcome these challenges to
establish an innovative financing structure with competitive pricing," said
Tawfik Sadfi, Gunvor's Head of Origination and Structured Trade Finance.
The facility was structured by Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (Rabobank) with its
commodity trading subsidiary Brightfield Trading B.V. acting as "Grantor" and
Gunvor acting as "Originator". Rabobank will act as Coordinating Agent and
Trustee of the facility, and Gunvor will act as a logistic agent. Rabobank also
served as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger, as well as Coordinator and
Security Agent. Mandated Lead Arrangers include CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA,
ING Bank N.V Amsterdam, Geneva branch and UBS Switzerland AG.
"Rabobank is delighted to have an excellent partnership with Gunvor which has
resulted in an innovative working capital finance solution for its European
natural gas activities that is flexible, scalable and cost competitive. Rabobank
is committed to support its clients in the energy transition and has therefore
developed a strong expertise in natural gas repo financing. In a difficult
banking environment during 2020, the execution of this first ever syndicated
commodity repo structure-a legal novelty supported by our lead counsel Norton
Rose Fulbright LLP-is an outstanding achievement and something to be very proud
of for all parties that contributed to this success," said Peter Zonneveld,
Rabobank's Global Head of Structured Inventory Products.
Gunvor is a leading participant in European and U.S. physical natural gas
markets, performing wholesale trading with utilities and industrial customers.
To support activities, Gunvor maintains a portfolio of investments-as well as
medium- to long-term contracts and partnerships-in strategic assets, including
in transportation, pipelines, storage, and regasification. Gunvor's global
market reach and advanced analytics enable the company to develop specialized
transactions for customers, supported by top-tier risk management and trade
finance services. Gunvor's team also draws on the expertise of the company's
liquefied natural gas (LNG) team, the largest independent LNG trader worldwide,
and is presently developing power trading to further complement operations.
About Gunvor Group
Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading
houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently
move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded
most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,
pipelines, storage, and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable value
across the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Group
generated US $75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group's
main trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston, and London, with a
network of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around the
globe.
More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com (http://www.gunvorgroup.com/) .
Mr. Seth Thomas Pietras
stp@gunvorgroup.com
+41 79 870 6290
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/4796573
OTS: Gunvor Group
