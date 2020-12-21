 

As 2020 Comes to an End, Tutors International Reflects on a Year of Resilience and Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 14:06  |  65   |   |   

Elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, reflects on its achievements and successes, despite 2020 being one of the most unpredictable years for the world in living memory

OXFORD, England, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a global pandemic, Tutors International has launched a new Mentorship Programme, experienced unprecedented levels of press coverage, and expanded their international client base.

Tutors International Reflects on 2020

Recent Ventures: Mentorship and Sea Tutors
In July 2020, Tutors International officially launched its Mentorship Programme. It is the latest venture from CEO, Adam Caller. It sponsors gifted children from around the world, in order to offer remarkable educational experiences and support. 16-year-old Tobias Zijlstra was the first mentee, who was sponsored to embark on the School at Sea programme. This meant he went to school on a tall ship, sailed around the world, and blogged about his experiences. The second mentee to join the programme was 11-year-old Nampet Sae-Heng: a ballet protégé and gifted gymnast. She is also academically gifted and a conscientious student. The Mentorship Programme helped her secure a place at reputable private school, Norwich High School for Girls. Advocating innovation in education, Tutors International also arranged for Nampet to have her portrait painted by portrait artist to the Royals, Hazel Morgan.

As well as embarking on the Mentorship Programme, the Tutors International Sea Tutors department is thriving. Sea Tutors places full-time residential tutors with families on superyachts, providing quality education and support on board. As the year unfolded and isolation was encouraged, some high net-worth families sought out life onboard a superyacht. Tutors International were able to provide unparalleled academic guidance for their children in the form of a bespoke live-in tutor. Sea Tutors was also featured in Superyacht World Magazine.

Press and Social Media

Home-schooling and private tuition has had more news coverage than ever this year, as Coronavirus spread and schools were shut. Tutors International specifically, received an extremely high level of press interest. They featured in several national newspapers and magazines, namely, Vanity Fair, The Telegraph and Forbes. The features highlighted the company's provision of high-quality private tuition for their select clientele.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

As 2020 Comes to an End, Tutors International Reflects on a Year of Resilience and Growth Elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, reflects on its achievements and successes, despite 2020 being one of the most unpredictable years for the world in living memory OXFORD, England, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Despite a global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RangeXTD Review: Newest Wi-Fi Extender Booster in the US Market
BioInvent and Transgene receive CTA approval for Phase l/lla trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in ...
Invitation to Q&A session about Castellum's increased offer for Entra and the sale of warehouse and ...
Positive results show that C21 can become an important complement to COVID-19 vaccines
Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal ...
Insulated Packaging Market worth $15.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
First dosing of nanoformed drug successfully accomplished
Mhome Group Constructs 90sqm Prefabricated Display Home in Just 33 Hours
Hollywood Film Production Company Seeks Young Muslim Arab To Star In A New Major Martial Arts Film ...
Fabege first with 100 per cent green financing
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
The Perfect Christmas Present For An Electric Vehicle Fanatic
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity