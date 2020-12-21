As 2020 Comes to an End, Tutors International Reflects on a Year of Resilience and Growth

Elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, reflects on its achievements and successes, despite 2020 being one of the most unpredictable years for the world in living memory

Recent Ventures: Mentorship and Sea Tutors

In July 2020, Tutors International officially launched its Mentorship Programme. It is the latest venture from CEO, Adam Caller. It sponsors gifted children from around the world, in order to offer remarkable educational experiences and support. 16-year-old Tobias Zijlstra was the first mentee, who was sponsored to embark on the School at Sea programme. This meant he went to school on a tall ship, sailed around the world, and blogged about his experiences. The second mentee to join the programme was 11-year-old Nampet Sae-Heng: a ballet protégé and gifted gymnast. She is also academically gifted and a conscientious student. The Mentorship Programme helped her secure a place at reputable private school, Norwich High School for Girls. Advocating innovation in education, Tutors International also arranged for Nampet to have her portrait painted by portrait artist to the Royals, Hazel Morgan.

As well as embarking on the Mentorship Programme, the Tutors International Sea Tutors department is thriving. Sea Tutors places full-time residential tutors with families on superyachts, providing quality education and support on board. As the year unfolded and isolation was encouraged, some high net-worth families sought out life onboard a superyacht. Tutors International were able to provide unparalleled academic guidance for their children in the form of a bespoke live-in tutor. Sea Tutors was also featured in Superyacht World Magazine.

Press and Social Media

Home-schooling and private tuition has had more news coverage than ever this year, as Coronavirus spread and schools were shut. Tutors International specifically, received an extremely high level of press interest. They featured in several national newspapers and magazines, namely, Vanity Fair, The Telegraph and Forbes. The features highlighted the company's provision of high-quality private tuition for their select clientele.