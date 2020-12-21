 

The Great Reset Wall Street Undergoing A $120 Trillion Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.12.2020   

- FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big money is turning its back on companies that aren't conforming to one simple idea. Sustainability. And it's fueling one of the biggest transfers of capital the world has ever seen.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO).

In fact, within a year, 77% of institutional investors will stop buying into companies that aren't, in some way, sustainable. And the new King of Wall Street is leading the charge.

BlackRock, with over $7 trillion in assets under management, says its clients will double their ESG investments in just five years. Money managers on the Street are saying climate change is their top concern, and a 'leading criteria' when determining where they put their money to work.

Sustainable assets already account for $17.1 trillion, but there could be as much as $120 trillion up for grabs. And that's exactly why sustainable stocks are outperforming the market. 

They are the new go-to investment but could be far better than gold. This sector is a safe haven in that the road to sustainability is long. And it's not just Big Money's downside protection against ESG-related risks, many are money-makers. 

While Big Money is busy scrambling for somewhere to park this $120 trillion that's up for grabs, it could be looking for something like Facedrive (FD, FDVRF) -a tech-driven, multi-vertical, next-gen company with an ESG-focused portfolio that just pulled off a major coup with the acquisition of Washington, DC-based Steer--a high-end EV subscription service that plans to get even more EVs on the road, and even to upend the way we think about car ownership altogether. And this isn't the only vertical that ties Facedrive into a multi-billion-dollar industry.

It's tied to the $5-trillion global transportation industry, the $9 trillion healthcare industry, the $850-billion airline industry, the $600-billion major league sports industry and the $26-billion food delivery segment … 

From the world's first carbon-offset ride-sharing platform to an electric vehicle subscription service...Facedrive is rethinking the entire concept of car ownership. And ESG investors are loving it. And its "people and planet first" motto fits in perfectly with the new kings of Wall Street. 

