CytoTools receives confirmation of efficacy of DPCOL also against influenza viruses

Darmstadt, 21 December 2020 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceuticals and medical devices, now also has the preliminary results of the test series on the efficacy of the active ingredient DPOCL on influenza viruses. As expected, the clearly virucidal ("virus-killing") effect of DPOCL was also demonstrated with regard to this virus strain. This was already demonstrated on the COVID-19-causing Sars-Cov-2 pathogen in November.

"Understandably, the second wave of COVID-19 has also led to a considerable additional workload for our cooperation partners causing delays," explains Dr. Mark-André Freyberg CEO of CytoTools. "However, the preliminary results now available reflect what was to be expected after our internal test series: DPOCL has a highly virucidal effect. Used as an inhalation component, it thus also opens up fundamentally new possibilities in the therapy of viral influenza infections."

In the cell culture experiments now completed, the efficacy of DPOCL on influenza viruses was investigated in combination with human cells. As in the tests with Sars-CoV-2, a dose-dependent effect was observed. At the highest dosage, an efficiency of over 90 percent was observed.

The company has furthermore received the final results report on the Sars-CoV-2 virus. This confirms the efficacy of DPOCL on Sars-CoV-2 viruses with an inhibition of over 95 percent.

The new results make the targeted therapeutic approach, in which DPOCL is taken as an inhalation component with physiological saline via commercially available inhalers several times per day, much more attractive to potential project partners. In addition to its efficacy against the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the compound is thus gaining importance beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. "Effective therapies against viral influenza infections are rare and generally associated with noticeable side effects," explains Dr. Dirk Kaiser, Chief Scientific Officer of CytoTools AG. "For us, this significantly increases the chances of bringing our project partnership discussions to a successful conclusion in the first quarter."