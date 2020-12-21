 

DGAP-News BioMedion AG Announces the Acquisition of the Compliance Division of arivis AG

DGAP-News: BioMedion AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
BioMedion AG Announces the Acquisition of the Compliance Division of arivis AG

21.12.2020 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin/Munich - December 2020 - BioMedion AG ("BioMedion" or the "Company") a global Compliance Management Software company providing controlled content and raw data management solutions for the life science industry, announces the acquisition of the Compliance Division of arivis AG ("arivis"), a provider of regulatory software and biomedical 3D and big image data software solutions.

Founded in 2000, BioMedion offers a suite of software used in all "good practice" areas ("GxP") where quality guidelines and regulations are imperative. Currently, the company serves 115 customers in 15 countries around the world.

The acquisition includes the cloud-based arivis5D content platform that offers a holistic, integrated, and computerized approach for users in the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, and crop sciences industry. With the integration of both parties' technologies, BioMedion will provide a new operating system for regulated applications operating effectively on one platform in controlled environments.

Following the acquisition, the arivis5D content platform will be rebranded to neuronOS. neuronOS will reinforce the company's GxP quality, compliance, and archiving solutions by adding new technology to handle all types of digital content, including instrument data (e.g., scientific images) and digital forms.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of the Compliance Division of arivis as we take a major step forward in strengthening our compliance competencies and market position not only in Europe, but also in North America and Asia," said Klaus Pflum, Chairman of the BioMedion's Supervisory Board. Matthias Wiedenfels, who facilitated the deal and joins the management board as Chief Corporate Development Officer, added: "The arivis Compliance Division is a perfect match to BioMedion's activities in providing next generation software to our customers in highly-regulated industries."

