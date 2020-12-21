 

Michael Morcos to Join Korn Ferry

21.12.2020   

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Michael Morcos will join the firm as Vice Chairman of the firm’s CEO and Board practice in EMEA. He will be based between the firm’s Dubai and London offices.

Morcos joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm, where he led the Dubai office and served as Managing Partner of the Middle East and North Africa. He was also a leader of the CEO and Board Practice and a member of the Financial Services, Private Equity, Energy, Natural Resources, and Global Technology practices.

With more than 20 years of experience in international management consulting, recruiting, and executive search, Morcos brings his expertise to clients on key issues such as board alignment, leadership development, post merger integration and leadership assessment, and executive search. Morcos’s clients include global MNC’s, ruling families, governments, SWF’s, industrial conglomerates, and financial institutions.

Michael is a Governor of the GCC Board of Directors Institute and sits on other family office Boards

Before joining the executive search profession, Morcos worked for an advisory firm, where he played a leadership role in the Global Energy, Industrial, and Basic Metals practices. Morcos started his career in international operational and management roles in the oil and gas industry.

“Michael is a widely respected leader with vast executive search and consulting experience spanning multiple industries. He brings strong passion and fresh perspectives to our firm that will benefit our clients across the EMEA region and our colleagues,” said Pascal Gibert, co-president, EMEA, Korn Ferry. “Michael will be a key addition to the Korn Ferry team, and we’re thrilled to have him.”

Morcos holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Aeronautical Engineering from Imperial College London and an MSc in Aerospace Engineering from Stanford University.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

