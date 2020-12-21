 

Carvana Welcomes 2021 by Giving Vehicles to 21 Employees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), known for its easy, transparent car buying experience, is powered by thousands of passionate, dedicated employees, some of whom have experienced a particularly trying year – on top of an already tough year for the world. A company where one of the core values is, “We’re All in This Together,” Carvana believes in treating people better, and rallied team members to nominate deserving co-workers for a free vehicle to close out this challenging year. Among hundreds of nominations, 21 recipients were announced at Carvanafest, an annual event historically hosted to show appreciation for Carvana customers, turned virtual this year, and expanded to include all Carvana employees, as well.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005030/en/

Leading online auto retailer Carvana surprised 21 employees with vehicles at its virtual Carvanafest event. Employees nominated deserving co-workers and awarded vehicles to teammates across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leading online auto retailer Carvana surprised 21 employees with vehicles at its virtual Carvanafest event. Employees nominated deserving co-workers and awarded vehicles to teammates across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Spanning departments and locations, what all 21 recipients had in common was recognition for their hard work and inspirational points of view in the face of challenges big and small. These Carvana team members will now have a vehicle going into the new year, with reliable transportation so they can keep moving and get where they need to go.

“Team Carvana, and the people who show up for each other every day, is why this vehicle giveaway is so meaningful,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “While this year has been challenging for millions, we recognized that within our Carvana family, there were additional challenges, and we feel so fortunate to be able to help our friends and co-workers out.”

Carvana team members who were awarded vehicles will now have a vehicle for their families after going without; walk, bike or scoot only when they feel like it, instead of out of necessity; have a vehicle after making significant financial decisions to pay for medical or home catastrophes.

Carvana offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to 266 markets across the U.S., powered by the enthusiasm and dedication of its employees.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Carvana Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carvana Welcomes 2021 by Giving Vehicles to 21 Employees Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), known for its easy, transparent car buying experience, is powered by thousands of passionate, dedicated employees, some of whom have experienced a particularly trying year – on top of an already …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:05 Uhr
Drei der heißesten Aktien für 2021, die jeder kennen sollte!
15.12.20
Im Schatten von Amazon: Lockdown befeuert Weihnachtsrallye der Geheimtipps: Oder kennen Sie Carvana oder Mercado Libre?
11.12.20
Carvana Continues Arkansas Growth, Bringing Pine Bluff The New Way to Buy a Car
10.12.20
Carvana Launches The New Way to Buy a Car in Hot Springs
09.12.20
Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Arkansas
23.11.20
Carvana Launches in Harrisonburg with As-Soon-As-Next Day Delivery