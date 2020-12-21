Carvana Welcomes 2021 by Giving Vehicles to 21 Employees

Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), known for its easy, transparent car buying experience, is powered by thousands of passionate, dedicated employees, some of whom have experienced a particularly trying year – on top of an already tough year for the world. A company where one of the core values is, “We’re All in This Together,” Carvana believes in treating people better, and rallied team members to nominate deserving co-workers for a free vehicle to close out this challenging year. Among hundreds of nominations, 21 recipients were announced at Carvanafest, an annual event historically hosted to show appreciation for Carvana customers, turned virtual this year, and expanded to include all Carvana employees, as well.

Spanning departments and locations, what all 21 recipients had in common was recognition for their hard work and inspirational points of view in the face of challenges big and small. These Carvana team members will now have a vehicle going into the new year, with reliable transportation so they can keep moving and get where they need to go.

“Team Carvana, and the people who show up for each other every day, is why this vehicle giveaway is so meaningful,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “While this year has been challenging for millions, we recognized that within our Carvana family, there were additional challenges, and we feel so fortunate to be able to help our friends and co-workers out.”

Carvana team members who were awarded vehicles will now have a vehicle for their families after going without; walk, bike or scoot only when they feel like it, instead of out of necessity; have a vehicle after making significant financial decisions to pay for medical or home catastrophes.

Carvana offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to 266 markets across the U.S., powered by the enthusiasm and dedication of its employees.

