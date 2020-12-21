 

GreenSky to Host Virtual Investor Day on January 12, 2021

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), a leading financial technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale, today announced that the Company will host its Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast and review the related presentation materials at http://investors.greensky.com. Call-in details for participants are as follows:

Time/Date: 1:00 p.m. ET, January 12, 2021
Dial-in number: (833) 339-0869 (toll-free), (236) 712-2508 (international)
Conference ID: 7426459

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within two hours of the completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one year.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9.5 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, over 3.5 million consumers have financed over $26 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time "apply and buy" technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.

