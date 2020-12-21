Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested Priority Review

Within 60 days after receipt of the completed application, the FDA will issue a decision to the Company on the acceptance of the filing, and whether the BLA has received Priority Review (six-month target PDUFA date) under its existing Fast Track designation.

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced submission of the completed Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for Vicineum for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) on December 18, 2020.

The BLA is supported by the pivotal Phase 3 VISTA trial, which the Company believes demonstrates a strong benefit-risk profile. The BLA also includes positive chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data that the Company believes validates the analytical comparability between clinical and commercial supply.

“There remains a significant unmet need for high-risk NMIBC, and we believe the differentiated clinical profile of Vicineum will provide a best-in-class option for physicians and their patients,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “Our strong non-clinical and clinical data, in addition to our positive comparability data, give us confidence in the regulatory path forward. I would like to thank the entire Sesen Bio team and our regulatory and manufacturing partners for their tireless dedication in helping us to complete the BLA submission. We look forward to continuing our regulatory progress by submitting a Marketing Authorization Application in Europe, which we anticipate in early 2021.”

Bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the US, in which approximately 80% of patients are diagnosed with NMIBC. For patients who do not respond to BCG, the recommended option for treatment is radical cystectomy (the complete removal of the bladder) or Keytruda. Results of market research conducted by the Company show that when given the choice between Vicineum and Keytruda, doctors will choose Vicineum over 80% of the time. If approved by the FDA, Vicineum could be a best-in-class treatment option for patients, and a critical step in Sesen Bio realizing its mission to save and improve the lives of patients.