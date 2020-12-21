NextGen Healthcare Solutions Support Nationwide Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines

With the massive undertaking of COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, NextGen Healthcare is working closely with its clients, regulatory bodies and public health organizations to serve the healthcare community as a trusted health IT partner. For nearly five decades, NextGen Healthcare has designed and deployed healthcare solutions which are utilized by over 100,000 providers and more than 150 million patients throughout the U.S.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that it is supporting the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines through its established EHR software platform and integrated solutions.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, NextGen Healthcare has been focused on equipping our clients with tools they need to continue treating patients such as virtual visits and online access, while simultaneously preparing for vaccine distribution,” said Dr. Robert Murry, chief medical informatics officer for NextGen Healthcare. “With our deep experience in vaccine workflow and documentation, we are fully committed to leveraging our advanced technology solutions to facilitate this enormous humanitarian effort.”

NextGen Enterprise is an end-to-end software platform that facilitates COVID-19 vaccine workflow. This platform enables providers to perform critical functions such as notifying patients who require follow-up doses, and federal and state vaccine registry submissions, as well as identifying high-risk patients through the NextGen Population Health solution. This also allows providers to create vaccinated-patient cohorts in order to notify them with updates such as clearance for required or elective procedures.

NextGen Healthcare solutions that support COVID-19 vaccine administration include NextGen Enterprise EHR, NextGen Enterprise Practice Management (PM), NextGen Office, NextGen Population Health, NextGen Care Outreach, NextGen Care Hub, NextGen Patient Experience Platform including NextGen Virtual Visits, NextGen PxP Portal, and NextGen Connected Health Solutions (NextGen Health Data Hub).

Read more about the COVID-19 vaccines in NextGen Healthcare’s latest blog Vaccinating the Entire U.S. Population – Health Information Technologies are Positioned to Help.

To learn about NextGen Healthcare solutions that help providers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the company’s COVID-19 Resources page. Contact NextGen Healthcare sales at info@nextgen.com for more information about our solutions.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

