 

NextGen Healthcare Solutions Support Nationwide Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that it is supporting the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines through its established EHR software platform and integrated solutions.

With the massive undertaking of COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, NextGen Healthcare is working closely with its clients, regulatory bodies and public health organizations to serve the healthcare community as a trusted health IT partner. For nearly five decades, NextGen Healthcare has designed and deployed healthcare solutions which are utilized by over 100,000 providers and more than 150 million patients throughout the U.S.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, NextGen Healthcare has been focused on equipping our clients with tools they need to continue treating patients such as virtual visits and online access, while simultaneously preparing for vaccine distribution,” said Dr. Robert Murry, chief medical informatics officer for NextGen Healthcare. “With our deep experience in vaccine workflow and documentation, we are fully committed to leveraging our advanced technology solutions to facilitate this enormous humanitarian effort.”

NextGen Enterprise is an end-to-end software platform that facilitates COVID-19 vaccine workflow. This platform enables providers to perform critical functions such as notifying patients who require follow-up doses, and federal and state vaccine registry submissions, as well as identifying high-risk patients through the NextGen Population Health solution. This also allows providers to create vaccinated-patient cohorts in order to notify them with updates such as clearance for required or elective procedures.

NextGen Healthcare solutions that support COVID-19 vaccine administration include NextGen Enterprise EHR, NextGen Enterprise Practice Management (PM), NextGen Office, NextGen Population Health, NextGen Care Outreach, NextGen Care Hub, NextGen Patient Experience Platform including NextGen Virtual Visits, NextGen PxP Portal, and NextGen Connected Health Solutions (NextGen Health Data Hub).

Read more about the COVID-19 vaccines in NextGen Healthcare’s latest blog Vaccinating the Entire U.S. Population – Health Information Technologies are Positioned to Help.

To learn about NextGen Healthcare solutions that help providers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the company’s COVID-19 Resources page. Contact NextGen Healthcare sales at info@nextgen.com for more information about our solutions.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare Solutions Support Nationwide Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that it is supporting the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines through its established EHR software platform and integrated solutions. With the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
NextGen Healthcare Client Bridges Health Partners Achieves Medicare Shared Savings of Nearly $20 Million
25.11.20
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
24.11.20
NextGen Healthcare Showcases Patient-Provider Connection at 23rd Annual User Group Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
18
NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten