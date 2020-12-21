 

Replay Available Essent Group Ltd. CEO Participates at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that a replay of its participation at last week’s MKM Partners Virtual Conference, by Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is available on its website.

The discussion featured a range of topics surrounding Essent, including current trends and future outlook.

The discussion was open to the public and is available for replay here: https://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/event-detai ...

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

