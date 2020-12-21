 

Avaya Appoints Tony Alfano Senior Vice President of Global Services

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced a strategic addition to its executive team focused on ensuring optimal business outcomes for its customers, as Tony Alfano joins the company in the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Global Services.

Reporting to EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Spears, Alfano is responsible for selling and delivering services to accelerate customer success, provide a seamless experience for Avaya’s global customer base to consume new and innovative service offerings, and enhance the company’s service capabilities to address the increased customer demand for digital transformation initiatives.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Tony and have a deep respect for his unrelenting focus on the customer, his motivational leadership, global experience and ability to drive organizational transformation,” said Spears. “He has a strong track record in delivering consistent revenue and profit growth in a services-based organization, and will be a tremendous asset for our customers who rely on Avaya as their trusted partner to deliver work-from-anywhere workstream collaboration and communications solutions.”

Alfano’s extensive experience includes over thirty years of service delivery and management experience for leading technology companies. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NTT, helping the organization transform its value-added reseller model to one based on high-value services. Alfano also spent over twenty years at SAP in a number of senior-level leadership positions, most recently as Global Head of Operations and Strategy for the company’s flagship ERP Cloud solution.

“Providing high-value services and delivering tremendous customer value is a key differentiator for Avaya, and I am very excited to join the company at this important time in its growth and to lead a global team that is a real competitive differentiator not just for Avaya, but for the customers that consume our services,” said Alfano. “The relationship Avaya has with its customers is unmatched, and I am committed to strengthen and add value to those relationships.”

About Avaya
 Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

