 

WFB (Bus), Anyone? T-Mobile Turns Red Rose Transit Buses into Free Wi-Fi Hubs for Lancaster, PA Riders

Get ready Lancaster commuters, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Red Rose Transit Authority (RRTA) have just leveled-up your ride with a much-requested amenity: free mobile Wi-Fi. RRTA’s entire fleet of buses, serving the city of Lancaster and Lancaster County, are now equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots, powered by T-Mobile’s 4G LTE and 5G network. With the complimentary service, riders can do ALL the things … video chat, stream your favorite show, become the next TikTok viral sensation, make inroads on that work project or finish up schoolwork, while on the go.

“We feel this will be a great addition to our services and a real benefit for our riders. It will certainly make riding the bus even more convenient and productive,” said David Kilmer, Executive Director for RRTA.

“You’ve been asking for it, and we heard you, Lancaster — whether you’re traveling from Elizabethtown or New Holland, you’ll have access to the internet along your bus route, so you can stay connected and enjoy the ride,” said John Stevens, Vice President of Small Town Rural and Emerging Markets at T-Mobile. “Connected public transportation is another step towards making the city of Lancaster an even smarter city. We’re excited to partner with RRTA on this journey!”

“I am pleased that this new partnership between RRTA and T-Mobile will benefit the lives of Lancaster County residents by making their daily commutes more productive and enjoyable,” said Senator Ryan Aument (R-36). “I also appreciate RRTA’s willingness to be responsive to those they serve by hearing requests to add Wi-Fi to buses and acting swiftly to accommodate those requests.”

Network

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader, delivering 5G speeds in more places with the first and largest nationwide 5G network, and laying the groundwork for improved, more robust emergency communications across the country. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G already covers more than 270 million people across more than 1.4 million square miles. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is extending its 5G lead, quickly lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G with technology that can deliver download speeds of 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps.

Recent T-Mobile network investment in Lancaster means riders can expect a great connection along RRTA routes. Over the past year, T-Mobile has upgraded the 4G LTE network in Lancaster to add capacity, extend coverage and improve the overall network performance for wireless customers. In addition, the launch of 5G in the market in 2019 means that a majority of the RRTA routes have 5G coverage, helping to provide even faster data speeds while on the go.

Coverage not available in some areas. See T-mobile.com for details.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.



