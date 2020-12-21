 

Health Resource Services (HRS) Moves to Premier Inc. for Superior National Contract Portfolio and Comprehensive, Cross-Continuum Spend Management Services

Health Resource Services (HRS), a national, provider-owned group purchasing organization (GPO) founded by Virginia Mason Health System, today announced that they will partner with Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, for national contracting support, effective immediately.

“Making a change in our national contracting partner was a big decision for us, based on a thorough search of all the major GPOs,” said HRS President Ken Freeman. “Premier quickly emerged as the clear choice for us. HRS is confident this aligned partnership will embolden our ability to better serve members and help them achieve their performance improvement goals. Today marks an important milestone in the HRS value journey, and we are thrilled to be moving into the future with Premier.”

As a new group purchasing affiliate of Premier, HRS will have access to a broader array of product and purchased services contracts, field services support, and superior, data-driven spend management technologies for financial excellence.

Specifically, Premier experts will collaborate with HRS to develop comprehensive supply chain and total cost management solutions; negotiate competitive contracts; and keep HRS members that join Premier apprised of important industry trends, ideas and knowledge. The shared strength of these two combined networks will provide HRS members that participate with Premier greater access to resources, efficiency solutions and increased savings, including access to nearly 600 additional negotiated contracts in 70 different classes of trade, as well as new purchased services offerings and comprehensive savings for alternate site providers that are expected to yield double-digit savings for HRS.

In addition, HRS will also have access to Premier’s unique field support team, comprised of more than 250 supply chain specialists, clinicians, pharmacists and others to support contract launches and identify savings opportunities in specialty areas such as lab, surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, imaging, pharmacy, information technology and construction.

“HRS has put their trust in Premier, and we are excited to begin pinpointing and delivering cost savings to them,” said Michael J. Alkire, President of Premier. “We intend to meet their needs head on, delivering real results that will help HRS continue to provide vital services in their communities. We’re looking forward to bringing our unique combination of data, technology, contracting and supply chain expertise to the table to provide a direct impact on their financial health.”

