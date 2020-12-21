 

Alnylam Appoints Tolga Tanguler Chief Commercial Officer and Also Announces New CEMEA, Medical Affairs, and Compliance Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Tolga Tanguler to the role of Chief Commercial Officer where he will lead global marketing, sales, market access, commercial operations, training, new product commercialization and commercial strategy for the Company. Tolga will also join the Company’s Management Board. In addition, Alnylam has recruited an experienced team of leaders across key functions, including: Kasha Witkos, Senior Vice President and Head of Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA); Salil Patel, Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs; and Agnieszka Gallagher, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer.

“After an in-depth and comprehensive search, we have selected Tolga Tanguler, a dynamic and highly skilled commercial leader to join Alnylam. With over 20 years of global pharmaceutical and biotech experience, most recently at Pfizer and Alexion, Tolga's considerable success commercializing multiple rare, specialty and common disease products positions him as an excellent choice for this key role,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Alnylam. “With Tolga, Kasha, Salil and Aggie joining Alnylam, we have now rounded out our world-class leadership team across our commercial, medical and compliance expertise areas. Together, these outstanding leaders stand poised to support the ongoing global launches of our three marketed products and promising pipeline of innovative medicines addressing a range of patient needs, while we continue on our path towards profitability.”

Tolga Tanguler, Chief Commercial Officer
 Tolga Tanguler has a strong track record of success in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries, building out commercial capabilities, leading highly functioning teams, and cultivating robust thought leader relationships across multiple specialties. He joins Alnylam from Alexion where he was Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. and launched three new products while building key functions and capabilities and driving over $3 billion in revenue with double digit growth in eight consecutive quarters. Prior to Alexion, he spent the majority of his career in progressively responsible roles at Pfizer. While at Pfizer he established their North America rare disease unit, leading nearly $1B business and launch preparation for tafamidis, as well as heading up the global Eliquis alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), and serving as a country manager of Denmark and Iceland. Tolga has lived in four countries and conducted business on five continents.

Seite 1 von 5


Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alnylam Appoints Tolga Tanguler Chief Commercial Officer and Also Announces New CEMEA, Medical Affairs, and Compliance Leaders Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Tolga Tanguler to the role of Chief Commercial Officer where he will lead global marketing, sales, market access, commercial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Alnylam Announces 2021 Product and Pipeline Goals and Provides Program Updates at R&D Day
08.12.20
Alnylam to Webcast Virtual R&D Day
07.12.20
Alnylam Issues 2nd Annual Patient Access Philosophy Report Highlighting Broad Access to the Company’s Approved Therapies
03.12.20
Alnylam Completes Enrollment in ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 Study of Lumasiran, an RNAi Therapeutic, for the Treatment of Advanced Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1
25.11.20
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 43rd Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference
24.11.20
Alnylam Announces Innovative Value-Based Agreement Framework for OXLUMO (lumasiran) to Accelerate Access for Patients with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 and Deliver Ultra-Rare Orphan Disease Pricing Solutions to U.S. Payers
24.11.20
Alnylam Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval of OXLUMO (lumasiran), the First and Only Treatment Approved for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 to Lower Urinary Oxalate Levels in Pediatric and Adult Patients