Alnylam Appoints Tolga Tanguler Chief Commercial Officer and Also Announces New CEMEA, Medical Affairs, and Compliance Leaders

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Tolga Tanguler to the role of Chief Commercial Officer where he will lead global marketing, sales, market access, commercial operations, training, new product commercialization and commercial strategy for the Company. Tolga will also join the Company’s Management Board. In addition, Alnylam has recruited an experienced team of leaders across key functions, including: Kasha Witkos, Senior Vice President and Head of Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA); Salil Patel, Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs; and Agnieszka Gallagher, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer.

“After an in-depth and comprehensive search, we have selected Tolga Tanguler, a dynamic and highly skilled commercial leader to join Alnylam. With over 20 years of global pharmaceutical and biotech experience, most recently at Pfizer and Alexion, Tolga's considerable success commercializing multiple rare, specialty and common disease products positions him as an excellent choice for this key role,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Alnylam. “With Tolga, Kasha, Salil and Aggie joining Alnylam, we have now rounded out our world-class leadership team across our commercial, medical and compliance expertise areas. Together, these outstanding leaders stand poised to support the ongoing global launches of our three marketed products and promising pipeline of innovative medicines addressing a range of patient needs, while we continue on our path towards profitability.”

Tolga Tanguler, Chief Commercial Officer

Tolga Tanguler has a strong track record of success in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries, building out commercial capabilities, leading highly functioning teams, and cultivating robust thought leader relationships across multiple specialties. He joins Alnylam from Alexion where he was Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. and launched three new products while building key functions and capabilities and driving over $3 billion in revenue with double digit growth in eight consecutive quarters. Prior to Alexion, he spent the majority of his career in progressively responsible roles at Pfizer. While at Pfizer he established their North America rare disease unit, leading nearly $1B business and launch preparation for tafamidis, as well as heading up the global Eliquis alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), and serving as a country manager of Denmark and Iceland. Tolga has lived in four countries and conducted business on five continents.