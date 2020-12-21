 

Middleby Acquires United Foodservice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Zhuhai Guangdong China-based United Foodservice Equipment Group. The company is a leader in the design, manufacture and supply of counter top commercial foodservice equipment with recent annual revenues of approximately $10 million.

“This strategic acquisition expands our capabilities in a key global location and high-demand market. We expect continued growth in Asia and this acquisition strengthens our capabilities to best serve customers in this region and worldwide,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “United brings an existing, well-known line of cooking equipment along with well-established design and manufacturing capabilities to Middleby. This complements our existing footprint while broadening our offerings in targeted growth markets.”

“We are excited to launch the recognized product line and respected brands of United through our Middleby partner channels in China,” said George Koether, Middleby Group President, East Asia and China. “This addition allows us to immediately expand our offerings in China, while also accelerating new product introductions into this receptive market.”

United has been designing and manufacturing counter top commercial foodservice equipment since 2001 under the brand name Thor. More information about the company can be found at www.unitedfoodserviceequipment.com

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Beech, BKI, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Blodgett Range, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, Crown, CTX, Desmon, Deutsche Beverage, Doyon, Eswood, EVO, Firex, Follett, frifri, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Ink Kegs, Inline Filling Systems, Jade, JoeTap, Josper, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch'n, Market Forge, Marsal, Meheen, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco, QualServ, RAM, Southbend, Ss Brewtech, Star, Starline, Sveba Dahlen, Synesso, Taylor, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Ultrafryer, Varimixer, Wells Wild Goose and Wunder-Bar. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar, Armor Inox, Auto-Bake, Baker Thermal Solutions, Burford, Cozzini, CVP Systems, Danfotech, Deutsche Process, Drake, Emico, Glimek, Hinds-Bock, Maurer-Atmos, MP Equipment, M-TEK, Pacproinc, RapidPak, Scanico, Spooner Vicars, Stewart Systems, Thurne and Ve.Ma.C.. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA AGA Cookshop, Brava, EVO, Fired Earth, Heartland, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, Thor, U-Line and Viking.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.

Middleby Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middleby Acquires United Foodservice The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Zhuhai Guangdong China-based United Foodservice Equipment Group. The company is a leader in the design, manufacture and supply of counter top commercial foodservice equipment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Middleby Acquires Wild Goose Filling