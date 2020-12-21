Middleby Acquires United Foodservice

“This strategic acquisition expands our capabilities in a key global location and high-demand market. We expect continued growth in Asia and this acquisition strengthens our capabilities to best serve customers in this region and worldwide,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “United brings an existing, well-known line of cooking equipment along with well-established design and manufacturing capabilities to Middleby. This complements our existing footprint while broadening our offerings in targeted growth markets.”

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Zhuhai Guangdong China-based United Foodservice Equipment Group. The company is a leader in the design, manufacture and supply of counter top commercial foodservice equipment with recent annual revenues of approximately $10 million.

“We are excited to launch the recognized product line and respected brands of United through our Middleby partner channels in China,” said George Koether, Middleby Group President, East Asia and China. “This addition allows us to immediately expand our offerings in China, while also accelerating new product introductions into this receptive market.”

United has been designing and manufacturing counter top commercial foodservice equipment since 2001 under the brand name Thor. More information about the company can be found at www.unitedfoodserviceequipment.com

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.

