Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Met the Primary Endpoint of Significantly Improving Progression-Free Survival vs. Chemotherapy in the ARIEL4 Randomized Phase 3 Treatment Study in Later-line Ovarian Cancer Patients with a BRCA mutation

“We are pleased with these topline results from the ARIEL4 trial, which confirm the clinical benefit of Rubraca versus chemotherapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy, as a treatment for women with BRCA mutation-positive advanced ovarian cancer, including patients who are platinum-resistant,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “We look forward to sharing comprehensive results at an upcoming medical meeting.”

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), today announced topline data from the randomized Phase 3 ARIEL4 study of Rubraca, which met its primary endpoint of improved investigator-assessed progression-free survival (InvPFS) compared to chemotherapy in relapsed ovarian cancer patients with a tumor mutation of BRCA who have received two or more prior lines of chemotherapy.

The ARIEL4 study (NCT02855944) is a Phase 3 multicenter, randomized study evaluating Rubraca versus chemotherapy in platinum-sensitive, partially platinum-sensitive and platinum-resistant patients with relapsed ovarian cancer and a BRCA mutation (inclusive of germline and/or somatic) who have received two or more prior lines of chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of the study is InvPFS, with a step down analysis from the efficacy population (if significant) to the ITT population. The efficacy population comprised the group of patients with a deleterious tumor BRCA mutation and excluded those with a BRCA reversion mutation as determined by a blood test developed by Guardant Health. Development of reversion mutations that restore BRCA protein function are associated with resistance to platinum-based chemotherapies and PARP inhibitors in BRCA-mutant cancers, and these occur more frequently in platinum-resistant vs platinum-sensitive patients (13% and 2% respectively in the ARIEL2 study).i

Completion of ARIEL4 is a post-marketing commitment in the U.S. and EU.

349 women were enrolled in North and South America, Europe and Israel. The efficacy population (n=325) comprised the group of patients with a deleterious tumor BRCA mutation and excluded those with a BRCA reversion mutation. The rucaparib arm (n=220) successfully achieved statistical significance over the chemotherapy arm (n=105) for the primary endpoint of InvPFS with a hazard ratio of 0.639 (p=0.0010). The median PFS for the patients in the efficacy population treated with rucaparib was 7.4 months vs. 5.7 months among those who received chemotherapy.